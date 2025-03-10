Insecurity: Afenifere Expresses Concern, Proffers Solutions

Share

Security agencies in Nigeria have been called upon to come up with strategies to tackle the increasing rate of kidnappings in various parts of the country.

The call was contained in a press statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the apex pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, while reacting to the latest reports of kidnapping incidents in different parts of Nigeria.

Afenifere recalled that on Friday, March 7, this year, two farmers were kidnapped on their farm in Oba-Ile along Airport Road, Akure North Local Government of Ondo State, which the State’s Commandant of Amotekun Corps (the state’s security outfit), Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the incident.

Reports also have it that a sum of N100 million was demanded for the release of the two men.

It would be recalled that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Olu Falae, was similarly kidnapped in the same area some years ago.

The former Kogi State gubernatorial candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in the 2023 election, Olayinka Buraimoh, on Sunday, March 9th, lamented that about 40 communities in the Bunu area of the state are under siege of kidnappers.

Besides making the people afraid of going to their farms, the situation has worsened such that “they could no longer sleep peacefully, as criminals now knock on doors to abduct individuals for ransom, while those who cannot pay face brutal execution”, according to Buraimoh.

He added that the kidnappers even have the audacity to send notices to communities informing them that they would be coming to pick people up.

On February 24 this year, three people were abducted in the Akinyele local government area of Oyo State right in the palace of Agede Village’s head, Tajudeen Inaolaji.

Luckily, the police, with the help of local vigilante outfits, were able to rescue the victims the following day, as disclosed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ACP Muyiwa Adejobi.

Related reports of kidnapping occur regularly in the Oke-Ogun area of the same Oyo State.

On Monday, March 3rd, a Catholic priest and a seminarian, Rev. Father Phillip Ekeli and Peter Andrew, were abducted at St. Peter Catholic Church, Ivukwa, Etsako local government area of Edo State.

It was gathered that their abductors asked for N200 million as ransom, and the Edo State Police PRO confirmed the same incident.

On Saturday, March 8th, Adamawa State PPRO, Sulaiman Nguroje, announced that the state police had arrested a 34-year-old Tahamado Demian for the kidnapping of two Catholic priests, Rev. Fathers Abraham Samman of Jalingo Diocese and Mathew Dusami of Yola Diocese.

The kidnapper asked for N10 million ransom. Luckily, he was apprehended when he went to pick up the money.

The clerics were rescued from the culprit’s house where he (and his accomplices) tied the victims up.

It took valiant efforts of Ogun state’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and local security outfits to foil a kidnap attempt at Warewa area on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on February 20, this year.

On February 26th, Taraba Police Command reportedly stormed a notorious forest in the Wamunchi dry season rice farm to arrest suspected kidnappers.

Several ammunition were recovered in the process to cite but a few recent cases.

In recent times, kidnapping has been turned into a high-flying ‘business’ such that the National Bureau of Statistics, in a survey, disclosed that between May 2023 and April 2024, kidnap victims paid N2.23 trillion in ransom to their abductors.

Unfortunately, not all the kidnapped victims came back alive even after the ransom was paid.

The National Co-ordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Major-General Adamu Garba Laka, earlier in February this year, predicted that “kidnapping for ransom” will be reduced considerably this year due to the renewed efforts of the (newly created) Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC).

“Unfortunately, going by reports coming in from different parts of the country now, it is difficult to see how the noble desire of NCTC boss can be met – unless urgent actions are taken and such actions warrant a change in tactics and orientation,” Afenifere submitted.

In the face of this worsening insecurity, Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, gave hints as to the reason for the upsurge in criminal activities in the southwest and suggested what to do to tackle the challenge.

“There are lot of people migrating, relocating to the Southern part of the country, and they are coming in hundreds and thousands. And there is no directive coming from anywhere that this movement should be checked,” the CP declared.

He then promised that if his command was equipped with hi-tech devices, criminal activities would reduce drastically.

Among the devices he mentioned were drones, trackers, transportation and ‘other devices for lawful interception’.

Afenifere spokesman stated that the organization agrees with Ondo CP on what should be provided to security agencies, saying, “In addition to providing this hi-tech equipment, however, there are other steps that must be taken.

“Local communities must be empowered to be able to play greater roles in the security of their areas – with direct supervision of relevant government agencies.

“Security personnel must be duly equipped and remunerated along with encouraging incentives. State and local government police system should be legislated into existence now – perhaps to be made up of local vigilante corps, after being properly trained in the art of modern policing,” Ajayi added in the statement.

He concluded by asking community leaders to brace up “as investigations and reports are indicating collaborations between the locals and criminals who might be coming from outside as exemplified by the altar-boy, Tahamado Damien, who masterminded the kidnap of the clergymen in Adamawa State.”

