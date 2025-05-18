Insecurity: Afenifere Backs Tinubu On Forest Guards

Share

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere expressed its support for President Bola Tinubu’s move to deploy 130,000 forest guards to help tackle the security challenges facing the country.

They are to secure the country’s 1,129 forest reserves, With each state to recruit between 2,000 and 5,000 forest guards. In a statement, Afenifere condemned the abduction of a traditional ruler in Kogi State Oba James Dada Ogunyanda, who is the Obalohun of Okoloke.

The 100-year-old Kogi State monarch was abducted in his palace in the Yagba West Local Government Area on Thursday. The group also decried the abduction and eventual murder of a politician Nelson Adegboyigi in Ifon in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State last week.

Afenifere said the deployment of the forest guards would help reclaim Nigeria’s vast forestlands from criminal elements thus strengthening internal security.

It said: “As part of the strategies to quicken action on putting an end to the menace of insecurity, the much-vaunted state police should be established without further delay.

“Incidentally, most of the governors have now agreed that time is indeed ripe for state police to stem banditry and sundry criminal activities.”

The group backed northern governors and monarchs call for the establishment of state police to check the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Afenifere maintained that establishing state police and equipping the personnel as well as provision of needed equipment would contribute immensely to bringing the menace under control.

It said: “The fact that a spike in banditry seems to coincide with the commencement of unofficial campaigns for 2027 presidential election raises a lot of questions.

“In the same vein, the apparent ease with which terrorists attack their targets, including military formations, is a big challenge for the government and top security echelons to do internal audit of their operational strategies and personnel.”

Share