Insecurity: Afe Babalola Tasks Govt On Citizens’ Safety

Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has urged governments at all levels to intensify efforts toward ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti during ABUAD’s commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, held in partnership with UN Women, Babalola expressed concern over the rising cases of insecurity across the country and called for stronger mechanisms to protect citizens.

He lamented the increasing incidents of kidnapping and banditry, describing them as threats to peaceful coexistence and national development.

Babalola noted that ABUAD maintains strict rules that promote safety and prevent digital or physical violence within the university community.

He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at ending all forms of gender-based violence.

Quoting Section 13 of the 1999 Constitution, he said: “It is the duty of the government to ensure the welfare and safety of citizens. I appeal to government to prioritise safety on the farms, on the roads and everywhere, so we can have a secure society.”

Keynote speaker and Director of the Center for Gender Studies, FUOYE, Dr. Tosin Tume, highlighted the severe impacts of digital violence on women and girls, noting consequences such as emotional distress, social isolation, and other harmful outcomes. She recommended education, policy strengthening, support resources and community engagement as effective tools for prevention.

Earlier, ABUAD Vice Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to partnerships with government and development organisations to address issues affecting women and girls.

She noted that ABUAD continues to promote gender equity under the leadership of its founder.