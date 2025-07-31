Insecurity: ADC Advices Tinubu To Visit Streets

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed concern that President Bola Tinubu may be misled by state governors regarding the true state of insecurity in the country.

The party urged the President to step out of official circles, engage directly with ordinary Nigerians, and experience firsthand the realities they face.

During Channels Television’s Politics Today Show, ADC’s Bolaji Abdullahi proposed this idea, saying that insecurity is still terrorizing the country, contrary to claims by the Tinubu administration.

“I actually think President Tinubu needs to leave the Villa and go on the streets and talk to people and stop listening to this kind of narrative [that insecurity has been degraded] and stop listening to state governors who are just saying what they think they need to say to endear themselves to power rather than tell him the true feelings of the people,”