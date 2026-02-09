Insecurity: Activist Defends Tantita On Pipeline Surveillance

A Niger Delta activist, Preye Tambou, has said the impact of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited’s engagement in pipeline surveillance and other security activities have been justified, noting that Nigeria’s crude oil production has improved significantly after hitting record lows before the company took over pipeline surveillance duties.

Tambou appealed to ethnic champions and pressure groups in Delta State to reconsider their opposition to the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to company, warning that ethnic agitation over the deal could undermine national security and ongoing gains in the oil and gas sector.

In a statement issued yesterday in Warri, Delta State, the activist described calls for the cancellation or redistribution of the contract along ethnic lines as misguided, insisting that the award was based on merit and operational competence, not ethnic considerations.

He explained: “Pipeline surveillance is a federal security contract, not a common wealth to be shared among ethnic groups or communities.”