Insecurity: Achievements By Military And The Tasks Ahead

The piece of significant information made public by the Ministry of Defence in December 2024 that 15 bandit leaders were killed by the military came up as part of the remarkable achievements made, especially in the longdrawn war against the hydraheaded monster of insecurity in the country.

Amongst those banditry kingpins killed were Haliru Sububu, Sani Dangote, Boderi Isyaku, Buharin Yadi and Sani Black. Worthy of note is the fascinating fact that their deaths broke the arms supply chain, triggered rivalry clashes amongst the bandits and even led to the peace deal reached in Shinkafi and Birnin Gwari in Zamfara and Kaduna states respectively.

In fact, we must admit that frontally combating the insecurity challenge ever since the Boko Haram insurgency reared its ugly head in Borno State back in 2009 has been one Herculean task for the Nigerian military.

What more, compounding the conundrum have been the factors of the inability to nail down the masterminds and bring them to speedy justice, in addition to crass corruption with regards to the handling of the huge sums of public funds dispensed to buy arms and ammunition, equip the officers and engage them in proper training.

Indeed, there have been media reports of some former top military brass who diverted huge sums of such money meant to battle insecurity to feather their own nests. Unfortunately, much of that has been swept under the carpet.

For instance, there were instances of some military officers acting as the insider – Judases, offering information to the insurgents all for personal gain. And to worsen the scary spectacle was that of impunity in high places, such that some Nigerians were identified as sponsors by way of the supply of arms and providing financial support.

Notable too is that over the years, what came as Boko Haram insurgency in the North East zone has metamorphosed into banditry in the North West and the herderfarmers clashes in the North Central states of Benue, Niger down to the South Western states of Ondo, Oyo and Osun.

It has therefore, become expedient to beam the spotlight into the goings on in the fight against all these criminal acts that have led to the wastage of precious human lives with property running into billions of naira lost.

The point to start with has to do with making public the areas of challenges faced by the military and the achievements recorded.

Much as it is important for the authorities concerned to be discreet, when it comes to information dissemination on security, so as not to expose the gallant soldiers to danger, as the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, stated, there is also need to draw a line of meeting point.

According to the Special Assistant to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Result Delivery Coordination Unit (CRODCU), Hadiza Bala Usman, some data should be placed in the public domain.

Doing so will reduce doubts and negative feedback. All this came to the fore at the 1st-3rd Quarter Assessment Report of the Presidential Priorities and Ministerial Deliverables at the Ship House, Abuja. Yet, there are important questions needing credible answers in the fight against insecurity.

Amongst these is the recurring question of if there is transparency, or not in the huge amounts made available one year after another to purchase equipment for the military, training and logistics? Connected to this is the disbursement of funds from the international donor agencies, specifically meant to fight the Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), bandits and kidnappers?

Are there effective proactive measures to forestall attacks by the insurgents? If there was that in place, how would it have been possible for Gidan Sane and Rumtiwa, both Lakurawa groups, to come all the way from the Republic of Niger and Mali to infiltrate villages in Sokoto State and kill innocent citizens?

Indeed, it is worrisome that it took a while for the military to identify and snuff the life out of the late Halilu Sububu and his likes while still on the trail of the notorious Bello Turji.

Sububu, until his death was so influential that he used his ill-gotten wealth to connect with the Sahelian jihadists specially in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Libya.

That was for arms supply, illegal gold mining and dictating the paths and pace of the terrorists, as their godfather. So effective he was that he had firm control of 46 out of the 80 bandit camps in the North-West geo-political zone of the country. It is good enough to note that Sububu’s death has broken the arms supply chain up north.

And that has led to the shift to the use of Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs) by the new leader of Gide’s camp. So, as the way forward, the military should note the materials used to make the IEDs, cut off the link to them and deal decisively with those who specialise in making them.

Above all, there should be unity of purpose among the rank and file of the military, updates in their training programmes and transparency in the use of security funds.

