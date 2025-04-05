Insecurity: Abia Traditional Rulers Tasked With Community Security

Share

Following the release of a prominent businessman kidnapped in Ukwa East LGA of Abia State barely two weeks after four other kidnap victims were rescued in Osisioma LGA, traditional rulers in Abia have been tasked with ensuring the safety and security of their communities by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activities.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, confirmed that the unnamed businessman was recently abducted in Ukwa East but has since been released unharmed.

He urged traditional rulers to ensure that criminals or suspicious persons are not harbored in their domains, stressing the importance of partnering with the government to secure the State.

Kanu also warned town union leaders against aiding or shielding criminal elements, emphasizing the need for constant vigilance and timely reporting of any suspicious activity to security agencies.

“As is usual with security matters, I may not want to go into details of what happened to the businessman, but the state government is advising Abians to remain vigilant.

“Town unions and traditional rulers must be alive to their responsibilities of monitoring and protecting their domains,” he said.

“The State government frowns seriously at this development, and the warning is clear: if you are caught harboring criminals, you will be treated as one.”

He reiterated the need for proactive community policing, adding, “We must go beyond the cliché of ‘if you see something, say something.’ We now urge residents to take action by making discreet reports to security agencies.”

Kanu further revealed that the government, through security agencies, would begin scrutinizing traditional rulers across the state to identify those who may be shielding criminals.

He warned that any traditional ruler found culpable would be treated as a criminal accomplice.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

