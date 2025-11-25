Insecurity A Calculated Plot To Destabilise Nigeria, Says Doguwa

Chairman of the Northern Caucus in the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has described the current wave of insecurity across Nigeria as a deliberate attempt to destabilise the country.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Tuesday during a debate on the nation’s security situation, Doguwa emphasized that the crisis is neither religious, tribal, nor political. “This is a calculated attempt to destabilise the Nigerian state,” he said.

Doguwa stressed the shared responsibility for security, noting: “Constitutionally, security is a central responsibility, but subnationals share accountability. Every member here can recount the security crises in their constituencies.”

He warned that the insecurity could jeopardize the nation’s political processes ahead of the 2027 elections.

“How do we conduct peaceful elections when communities are ravaged by bandits, kidnappers, militants, and saboteurs? Even our oil-producing regions, the nation’s economic lifeline are under threat,” he added.

The former House leader urged legislators to take decisive action. “This House must not assume it is outside the government. We are part of the government. If government fails, we also fail. We must intensify oversight. We can declare a legislative emergency. What laws are we making when the country is drenched in blood and tears? Farmers cannot go to their farms. Traders cannot go to markets. Worshippers cannot go to mosques or churches,” he said.

Doguwa proposed strong community-based measures: “We must return to our constituencies and reorganize community vigilante structures to salvage what we can. Nigeria needs absolute security and absolute safety. Nothing less.”

Highlighting the dire situation in his own constituency, Doguwa lamented: “The Kogori–Gaya–Dansoshiya forest area spanning Kaduna, Plateau, Bauchi, and Jigawa, once a tourist attraction, has become a hub of daily kidnappings, morning, afternoon, and evening. It has become an extension of the Sambisa forest.”

He concluded with a stark assessment of the nation’s security apparatus: “No matter what the government does, our efforts, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our security agencies are not enough. Our security situation today is horrific, tragic, and unspeakable. The North, in particular, is living in fear, tension, and despair. The fundamental responsibility of any democratic government is the security of lives and property. What we have today is almost a failed security system.”

Doguwa urged the House to go beyond rhetoric and take concrete action to protect vulnerable citizens.