Insecurity: 70 People Captured By Kidnappers In My District- Sani Musa

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Sani Musa, has condemned the heightened insecurity in his constituency.

In a statement issued on Friday, Musa condemned the cold-blooded murder of innocent villagers in Paikoro, Shiroro and Rafi Local Government Areas in his Senatorial District.

He lamented that not less than 20 lives had been lost to bandits’ attacks while between 50 and 70 villagers had been kidnapped and taken to captivity by their kidnappers who also destroyed their houses and made away with valuable items including money.

The Senator also lamented that women and girls were being raped by their abductors, adding that the villages most affected were Kwagana, and Kaffinkoro wards in the Paikoro Local Government Area, Sabo Kabula in Munya LGA and Pandogari ward in Rafi LGA.

He said that the insecurity in the Senatorial District had attained an alarming proportion in the last few weeks.

He said that the bandits by their action, were testing the will and capacities of the Federal and Niger State governments to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

He, however, expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would deal with the criminals ruthlessly in the coming days.

He said the saddest aspect of the saga was that the victims were being subjected to inhuman treatment with some chained together to prevent their escape from their captors.

In addition, the Senator said the gunmen were demanding various sums of money, ranging from N1.5m to N4m from the beleaguered families of their victims, as ransom.

He noted with regret that the criminals, after collecting the huge sums of money still failed to release their captives.

He said, “They are being kept under the rain and sun. We are calling on the Federal Government to immediately take steps to rescue those in the custody of the gunmen so that they can begin to live normal lives especially now that “we are in the rainy season when those kidnapped are supposed to be on their farms doing what they know how best to do to earn a livelihood”.

Musa also tasked the security agencies to live up to their responsibilities by combing the forests to free those detained there, while also appreciating the efforts of our security agencies.

He commiserated with the families of the captives assuring them that “very soon, their loved ones will regain their freedom.”