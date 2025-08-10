Insecurity: 55 Communities In Imo, Anambra Under Siege, Deserted –Investigation

At least, 55 communities in Imo and Anambra States are currently under siege of militants or completely deserted by the residents. Investigation by Sunday Teegraph, revealed that inhabitants of some of these communities have either relocated to safer parts of the state or left the zone completely.

Pa Nwanze Ukachi is an 80 year old, who has retired from active service for over 15 years. He is from Orsu Ihitanze in Anambra State. He is currently living in the Ojo area of Lagos with his first son. His village has been deserted for nearly four years. His daughter, who lives in the Ogudu area of the state, told Sunday Telegraph that her elder brother had to take their father away, when the area became unhabitable because of the activities of unknown gun men in the area.

“Nobody lives in the village any more.We had to bring him to Lagos against his wish”, she said.

Similarly, a senior journalist in Lagos, from Orsu Local Government in Imo State, said his own area suffered a similar fate but stated that calm is being restored now. “Our people are returning home now. It is not as bad as before”, he said.

In much the same way, if you want to travel from one SouthEast state to another, wisdom suggests you ask around about where you are going to before making the trip.

All these are due to the security concerns in the region and particularly in Imo and Anambra State.

That notwithstanding, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi states also have their own security challenges.

For Imo and Anambra State, insecurity in the form of terrorism and banditry seem to have taken residence in the two states with criminals, who either claim membership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or identify as Biafra agitators, calling the shots in the criminal underworld in these states.

Consequently, over 55 communities in the two states are either totally deserted or are still under siege by these vicious gunmen who exercise governing authority over these areas.

Fear still pervades over 55 communities in Imo and Anambra states as these armed gunmen continue to unleash terror, forcing residents to flee their homes and abandon their livelihoods.

The once-bustling towns have now turned into ghost towns, with schools, churches, markets, and banks shut down due to relentless attacks by criminals, who now operate with impunity.

Public infrastructure are vandalised and businesses looted by these hoodlums, who ambush and attack security personnel at every opportunity.

Last month, three operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were ambushed by these gunmen and killed around Orodo in the Mbaitoli Council area of the state while burning the patrol vehicle of the operatives.

In Imo State, the most disturbing stronghold is the Ezioha Forest camp in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, just 15 minutes from the Imo State Government House in Owerri. The camp, housing over 200 heavily armed fighters, serves as a base for kidnappings, killings, and illegal taxation.

Residents live in constant fear, as the gunmen impose levies on weddings, burials, and businesses, while destroying private CCTV cameras and fining owners ₦500,000 for daring to install them.

The gunmen have turned communities into their personal fiefdoms, abducting and executing locals at will.

In Amazano and Umuaka alone, scores have been abducted without any ransom demand. They were never seen again while a few others were bailed with ransom payments.

Some of the victims that come to mind from the Umuaka, Amazano area alone include:

– Sam White, President-General of Umuele community, abducted last year and feared dead.

– Uchenna Eguzozie (Mobutu), kidnapped in June 2024, still missing.

– Anayo Aguocha, a community leader, dragged from his home in May 2023 and never seen again.

-Kelechi Iwunnakwe (Agbarusia), abducted and later executed.

– A retired police officer, Marcel Nwawuba, (63), shot dead and buried in April 2025.

– The former manager of Imo Travels Motor Company in Umuaka was murdered for daring to speak against armed criminals.

He was quoted as saying, “We shouldn’t tolerate hoodlums wielding AK-47 at our backyard”.

– Chief Akuwara, an elderly community leader in Umuele, was killed for advising against the ills of banditry in a village meeting.

– A police constable from Isiozi, Umuaka, was kidnapped at Ukwuorji and slaughtered.

– A police officer and his wife, traveling from Ideato to Egbema, were seized just about three weeks ago – vanished without a trace.

– Police officer Nwachukwu, attached to Umuaka Division, was abducted in May 2023 while returning from duty. Nwachukwu is feared dead as nothing has been heard of him.

– Abah James Sunny, driver to a traditional ruler, was taken on May 31, 2024, while on an errand for his boss. He is still missing.

– Charley Igwebuike of Obeakpu was shot dead, his vehicle stolen after gunmen attacked Njaba Police Division.

– Ifeanyi Samuel Ogbonnaya (Feel At Home) from Ibele Umuaka was abducted and executed.

– Ifeanyi Agwudire from Amakor was abducted, his fate unknown.

– DJ Sharp from Umuele was kidnapped and is feared dead.

In March, these gunmen stormed the burial of an aged woman, Mrs. Eunice Mgbengasha Okoro and opened fire on mourners. The burial was disrupted, as mourners fled in different directions. In that attack, three persons were shot dead including two grandchildren of the deceased.

The list of atrocities visited on the people living in this area is almost endless.

Among the areas either deserted or under siege of the terror gang from Ezioha are Ezioha, Amazano, Afar, Umunoha, Umuaka, Orodo, Ifakala and parts of Ogbaku.

In Okigwe zone, the territories either deserted or under siege include Ihube, Aku, Agbobu, Umulolo, Mbato, and parts of Arondizuogu in Orlu that connects to Okigwe which includes Obinetiti, Ndiejezie, Ndimoko, Ikpa Akaputa, Ndiakunwata, Ndianiche and Ikpa Ora.

In Orlu zone, particularly in Orsu LGA, the entire 11 autonomous communities in Orsu are either deserted or under siege. Even in those communities that have been recently recovered by security forces, indigenes are still too scared to return home.

Despite repeated military operations, the gunmen remain defiant, boasting that their Ezioha Forest hideout – protected by the Njaba River and thick vegetation – is impregnable. They have attacked the Njaba Police Division four times, nearly overrunning it. Security agencies appear outgunned, with the criminals using sophisticated weapons, IEDs, and solar-powered CCTV cameras to monitor troop movements during some of the security operations.

Anambra border towns also under threat

In Anambra State, about 23 border communities across five local government areas remain deserted as residents fear attacks from unknown gunmen, who hide under the cover of Biafra agitation to perpetrate crime and Fulani herdsmen.

These communities in Anambra South Senatorial District include, Umunze, Owerrezuka, Isulo, Umuchukwu and Ogbunka in Orumba North and South Local Government Areas, while others are, Uli, Amaoka, Ihiala, Osumoghu, Orsuihiteukwa, Luli, Azia Isseke Akwuhedi, Okwurumili, Uga and Amaesi in Aguata, Ihiala, Nnewi South Local Government Areas respectively.

In Anambra North Senatorial District, communities affected are Atani, Ochuche, Umuzu, Osamala, Ogwuikpele Ogwuanocha, Inoma, Ifite Ogwari, Unuerum in Ogbaru, Ayamelum Local Government Areas.

Also affected are Obaofemili, Urum, Ugbene and Ugbenu in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Though security forces, including the Agunechemba Security Squad, have raided camps and made arrests, villagers remain too terrified to return.

With markets deserted, farmlands seized, and young girls forced into sexual slavery, the people of Imo and Anambra are living in a state of siege. If urgent action is not taken, these communities risk becoming permanent no-go areas in Nigeria’s worsening insecurity crisis.

Most residents in these affected communities now question whether the government has abandoned them.