Insecurity: 4,444 Quran Reciters Pray For Nigeria

The Kano State Government has convened a national prayer session and Quran recitation to address the issue of insecurity and recent armed bandits’ encroachment into the ancient city.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf emphasized that insecurity and other criminal acts should not be politicized and urged the people of Kano to unite to fight the problem.

“We want to see everybody joining hands together to fight the monster and free Kano,” he said. The Governor assured the people that his government is working tirelessly with security agencies to ensure the safety of Kano and its environs.

“We have provided security with enough working tools, and we are always in touch with them to know their problems and needs for immediate settlement,” he said.

The 16th Fulani Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, praised the government’s efforts and urged them to sustain the tempo.

“I have seen while in Faruruwa Community in Shanono Local Government that the government is building road networks in the rural areas; this would smoothly enable security to respond to distress calls,” he said.

The Emir also urged the government to ensure that local governments have the desired road projects to facilitate movement and security. The prayer session, attended by 4,444 memorizers of the Holy Quran, was a show of unity and determination to tackle the issue of insecurity in Kano.

As Governor Yusuf said, “The prayer sessions are beyond financial commitment but a venture that every sensible person will love to participate in.” The Emir added, “The Emirate Council fully supports the government and will continue to give them every support to not only succeed but return Kano as the center of peace, harmony, and commercial activities.”