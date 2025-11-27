Insecurity: 420 Communities Attacked, 12,000 Lives Lost In 24 Years – Mutfwang Tells Senate

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has raised renewed alarm over the scale of insecurity ravaging the state, revealing that more than 420 communities have been attacked and nearly 12,000 people killed between 2001 and May 2025.

The governor made the disclosure on Thursday at the North Central Zonal Public Hearing of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the National Security Summit held in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Represented by his deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo, Mutfwang stated that evidence shows the attacks are neither random nor isolated but appear deliberate, coordinated, and sustained by multiple actors pursuing economic, territorial, religious, and political interests.

According to him, the routes of infiltration, patterns of destruction, and strategies of occupation point to a broader agenda of destabilization—one that requires decisive and multidimensional responses.

He lamented the repeated displacement of rural communities, describing land grabbing and the erosion of cultural heritage as some of the most devastating consequences of the prolonged violence.

The governor also raised concerns about the criminal exploitation of mining sites across Plateau State, noting that proceeds from illegal mining continue to fund the purchase of arms and drugs, further empowering criminal groups.

Despite mining bans and regulatory reforms introduced by the Plateau State Government, Mutfwang admitted that the entrenched connection between illegal mining and organized crime has made the problem more difficult to combat.

He stressed the need to move beyond ethnic or religious blame games, saying:

“It is time to stop pointing fingers and comparing who lost more lives. It is time to unite, join hands, and confront this demon.”

The governor urged stakeholders to make honest and constructive contributions capable of restoring unity and prosperity to Plateau State and the nation at large.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Senate Public Hearing on National Security, Senator Abba Moro, said the engagement was designed as a broad consultative platform to gather diverse perspectives on the country’s complex security challenges.

He noted that insecurity remains pervasive across both rural and urban areas, citing insurgency in the Northeast, militancy in the Niger Delta, banditry, farmer-herder clashes, communal conflicts, kidnapping, terrorism, and the destruction of farmlands across several regions.

Moro said the summit underscored the National Assembly’s commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and national stability through robust legislative action. He added that resolutions from the summit are expected to support a more comprehensive and sustainable national security policy.

He emphasized that national security is a shared responsibility:

“It does not rest solely on the military or security agencies. Communities must remain vigilant, and state governments must continue to support localized security initiatives.”

The senator urged participants to be concise and solution-driven in their presentations, with emphasis on the specific security challenges facing the North Central region and actionable steps that governments can implement.

Groups expected to make presentations at the hearing include PIDAN, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), and the Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, among others.