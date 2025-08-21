Insecurity: 330 Students Abducted, 52 Schools Shut Down In 3 Katsina LGAs In 5 Years – Report

A research conducted by Oxford Policy Management has revealed that from 2020 to 2025, about 330 students were abducted in Batsari, Faskari and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State, with 52 schools shut down.

Hadiza Tijani, a Consultant with Oxford Policy Management, disclosed this on Tuesday, while presenting the findings of the survey at a dissemination workshop. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the survey was supported by UNICEF in collaboration with the Katsina State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

NAN also reports that the survey, which equally revealed that two students were killed, was conducted on the impact of insecurity on access to education in Zamfara, Niger and Katsina States. Tijani added that the survey found that about 15 school staff across the three local government areas were abducted, while five other staff were killed.

She said: “Other key findings from the respondents show that 37.7 percent of teachers feel unsafe while teaching, and 79.7 percent of students report difficulty concentrating due to noise and trauma. “Also, 79.7 percent of the students reported difficulty in concentration due to students’ noise or loud noises, while in Batsari, 50 percent of teachers observed a significant attendance decline.

“This is followed by 45.5 percent in Faskari and 39.1 percent in Kankara.” Tijani said that the rural and border communities have been most affected by the sharp increase in banditry over the last five years, as 96.1 percent of the respondents have experienced banditry attacks.

According to her, 97.7 percent of the respondents cited incidents of kidnapping across the three study local government areas, saying: “Between 2020 and 2025, 71 insecurity incidents were recorded.