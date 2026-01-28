Insecurity: 24-Hour Curfew Imposed On Kwara Community

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on the entire Oro-Ago District in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State to enable the troops rout out bandits and kidnappers from the area.

The Local Government Chairman, Hadji Abdulrasheed, Femi Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that Kwara South Senatorial District, particularly Ifelodun local government area, had been badly hit by banditry and kidnappings, resulting in displacement and kidnapping of scores of residents in the district.

Expectedly, the decision has been applauded by not only the people of Kwara South but also the residents across the State, commending the military for their efforts thus far in tackling insecurity across Kwara State while urging them not to rest on their oars until the enemies of the State are completely routed so that peace would reign supreme on the area, Kwara State and Nigeria at large.

According to the statement, “the curfew goes into effect by 6am on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, in a coordinated effort to put terrorists in disarray and protect lives and property in the area.

“Within this period, there will be no human or vehicular traffic in the entire district. This is in support of the ongoing security clearance operation in the area. Further reviews of this measure will be communicated.”