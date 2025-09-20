Insecurity: 21 States Earmark 133bn For Security Votes

Following the alarming rates of killings, kidnappings, and destruction of properties across the country, 21 states of the Nigerian Federation have earmarked about N133bn for security votes.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that earlier this month, at least 63 people, including five soldiers, were killed during a Boko Haram raid on Darajamal, a community in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Reports further revealed that the terrorists penetrated the community on Friday night, around 10 pm, riding motorcycles, setting residents, shops, and vehicles ablaze.

On Sunday night, tragedy hit the Ikn’gwakap community in Mushere Chiefdom, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, as gunmen assaulted six persons.

Witnesses reported that the assailants stormed the village at midnight, opened fire sporadically, and burned several homes.

Governor of Borno State, Bagagana Zulum, after his visit to the scene, described the massacre as “very sad” and confirmed the casualty figures.

In August, Katsina state was thrown into mourning as 32 worshippers were attacked at a mosque in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State during dawn prayers.

Despite the worsening security crises, an analysis of second-quarter budget performance reports from official state websites showed that about 21 state governments collectively allocated N132.73bn to security votes.

The states include Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Imo, Kaduna, Adamawa, Kogi, Bauchi, Borno, Benue, Nasarawa and Sokoto.

Others include Lagos, Cross River, Delta, Ondo, Taraba, Jigawa, Kwara, Abia, and Bayelsa.

In order of the amount allocated, Borno voted N32.8bn, Benue, N15.6bn; Ondo, N11.5bn; Delta, N10.6bn; Adamawa, N8.2bn; Bauchi, N8bn; and Zamfara, N8bn.

Kano, N5bn; Sokoto, N5.5bn; Nasarawa, N4bn; Katsina, N4.4bn; Kogi, N4.3bn; Bayelsa, N4.8bn; and Cross Rivers, N3bn.

The lowest allocations on the list are for Imo, N1.58bn, Kaduna, N1.2bn; Abia, N2bn; Jigawa, N807m; Lagos, 596m; Taraba, N503.8m; and Kwara, N350m.