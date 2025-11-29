Insecurity: 19 Northern Governors Hold Emergency Meeting In Kaduna

The 19 northern state governors have fixed Saturday November 29 to meet to deliberate on escalating insecurity across the region. Peter Ahemba, Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, said the meeting will take place in Kaduna.

Ahemba said that the meeting is designed to forge a joint strategy for addressing insecurity and to agree on a coordinated path forward, adding that leading traditional rulers in the region are also invited to join the session.

“The meeting aims to develop a unified approach to tackling security concerns affecting the region and discuss the way forward on security matters.

“Due to the security challenges in some northern states, the Nasarawa state government has taken proactive measures by organising an emergency security meeting, where decisive decisions will be made to prevent any breach of security in the state.

“It is the duty of citizens to help deal with security threats in our country and state. “Therefore, citizens must do well by providing security agencies with relevant information about individuals with criminal tendencies,” the governor’s aide was quoted to have said.

Recently, there has been an uptick in abductions and killings in the northern region of the country, including two major incidents involving schoolchildren.

On November 17, some gunmen attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi state and abducted 25 female students.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) also killed Musa Uba, a Brigadier General, following an ambush on a convoy of soldiers and operatives of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno state.