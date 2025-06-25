Insecurity: 17 Soldiers Killed As Army Neutralises Bandits In Niger

Share

No fewer than seventeen Nigerian soldiers have reportedly been killed during an exchange of gun fire with suspected Bandits in Bangi community of Mariga Local Government Area of Niger state.

It was reliably gathered that unspecified number of bandits were neutralized in the incident that occurred on Tuesday around 11pm after the soldiers got wind of their movement towards the Bangi community.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Mariga local government, Abbas Kasuwa Garba said that the incident occurred in two separate communities of Konan Dutse Kaiyan Ghana close to Bangi around 11pm and Gulmin Boka around 5pm same day.

According to him “seventeen bodies of soldiers have been retrieved from the forest and deposited at the Kontagora barracks. Members of the vigilantes and other security operatives are still searching and trailing the criminals.”

He also confirmed that several bandits were neutralized in the process but their concern is the security personnel.

While commending the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force in countering the criminals, the Chairman urged people to report suspected movements to Security authorities.

He therefore urged them to remain calm as government is doing everything possible to ensure peace and stability in the area.

According to reports, the bandits were following their usual route to effect attacks and to carry out their criminal activities of kidnapping, and cattle rustling before the incident occurred.

As at the time of filing this report, no official statement has been issued by the state government and security agencies in the state.

