Insecurity: 15 Killed As Bandits Attack Sokoto Village

The mass burial of 15 people killed by suspected bandits in the Kwallajiya community, Tan – gaza Local Government Area, Sokoto State, was held recently in the area.

Local officials confirmed that the gunmen launched the attack on Tuesday in Mogonho community of Tangaza Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the Executive Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Council, Hon. Isa Salihu Bashir Kalanjeni, attended the mass funeral of the de – ceased held in the area.

Local sources reported that the attackers opened fire on residents, resulting in 15 deaths and numerous casualties. Seven people with various degrees of gunshot injuries have been hospitalized and are receiving medical treatment.

Tangaza Local Government Area is one of many areas in Sokoto State plagued by insecurity, particularly banditry and kidnapping, due to its strategic location sharing borders with the Republic of Niger to the north and Gwadabawa and Illela local governments to the east.

Some community members appreciate the efforts of the Sokoto State government in tackling this security challenge and pray for their success.

“May Allah forgive the deceased and bring relief to the state and the entire North West region from this security crisis”.

They also attributed the deadly attacks to a suspected bandit kingpin known as ‘Charambe’ resulted in the deaths of 15 people in Kwallajiya community, Tangaza Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

“Again today, the gunman ‘Charambe’ has killed 15 people in Kwallajiya village, Tangaza Local Government Area. Residents expressed fears and condemn this brutality and the suffering the people are facing at the hands of gunmen in various parts of this state.

“We believe that these attacks are partly due to the support the gunmen receive from some community residents. It is imperative for the community to take a stand and collaborate with security agencies.”