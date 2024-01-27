Insecurity: 139 Suspects Arrested, 154 Kidnapped Victims Rescued –FHQ

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), yester- day, said “the recent launch of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has further bolstered the security architecture of the FCT leading to the arrest of 139 suspects, recovery of 3 GPR Chargers, 2 AK-47 rifles, 1 Type-06, and 4 locally fabricated guns.

Other recoveries, it said, included 1 Beretta pistol, 2 Makarov pistols, 4 locally fabricated pump action guns, 504 pieces of AK-47 ammunition, 100 pieces of AA ammunition, as well as the rescue of 154 kidnapped victims unhurt. A statement signed yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read in part: “Prominent among the recent successes recorded is the interception of a group of persons along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway who were major suppliers of arms and ammunition to bandits operating in Niger, Zamfara, and Kaduna states.

“In a more recent event, in the early hours of Friday January 26, men of the IGP-SIS engaged some armed bandits within the FCT-Kaduna axis in a fierce gun battle and neutralised three of them including their gang leader, one Mai-Gemu (aka Gadoro). “It is crystal clear that with this operation, the gang and its camp have been destroyed. “The IGP-SIS operatives on January 21, arrested two major gun-running kingpins who had been supplying locally fabricated arms and various types of ammunition to several assailants operating in the North-Central region of the country.