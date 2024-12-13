Insecurity: 129,417 Terrorists Arrested By Troops In 19 Months – CDS

Share

The Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS), General Christopher Musa has revealed that no fewer than 129,417 terrorists have been arrested by troops operating in various conflict theatres across the North.

General Musa made this disclosure in his address at the ongoing 18th Africa Security Watch Conference, in Doha, Qatar organised by Security Watch Africa Initiative.

The event drew participants from Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, South Africa, Kenya, and the host nation of Qatar.

The defence chief stated, “Between July 10, 2023, and December 9, 2024, a total of 129,417 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members have surrendered to government security forces in Nigeria.”

According to him, “The figure comprises 30,426 fighters, 36,774 women, and 62,265 children, which has further underscored the progress towards an increasingly peaceful society that promotes socio-economic development in Nigeria.

General Musa, said that “The Nexus between Citizen’s Socio-Economic Development and National Defence,” attributed the surge in terrorist surrenders to the Armed Forces’ effective integration of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

He noted that this strategy has not only stabilised communities but also created an environment conducive to socio-economic progress.

“The increasingly frequent surrenders signify the fruitful impact of our comprehensive approach. We have made significant progress in fostering a peaceful society that guarantees improved socio-economic conditions for our citizens. While challenges remain, we are not where we were as of June 2023.”

General Musa further highlighted the Armed Forces’ contributions to socio-economic development, such as boosting daily oil production, reducing attacks on vulnerable communities, and enhancing stability through innovative operational strategies.

“These achievements stem from a recalibration of tactics, techniques, and procedures, ensuring that both kinetic operations and people-centred initiatives work in tandem.”

The immediate past Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (Rtd), “Leadership as an Agent of Positive Change in Security, emphasises the critical role of purposeful and compassionate leadership.

“A leader driven by a genuine sense of purpose fosters trust and inspires personnel to see the broader impact of their daily actions on peace and security,”

He highlighted his tenure in the Nigerian Navy, “His focus on personnel welfare and collective strength under the motto ‘Onward Together’ yielded transformative results in naval operations and contributed significantly to national security.”

The National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Maj. Gen. Adamu Laka said in his presentation “The Trajectory of Counter-Terrorism Fight: The Nigerian Experience”, revealed that the prosecution of terrorists has advanced, with five phases of trials yielding 505 convictions, while the sixth phase is currently underway.

General Laka pointed to key military successes, such as reclaiming territories previously controlled by Boko Haram and ISWAP, the neutralisation of high-profile insurgent leaders like Abubakar Shekau, and the increasing rate of surrenders under Operation HADIN KAI.

He also lauded regional collaboration through the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which has disrupted insurgent activities in the Lake Chad Basin, as well as legislative reforms like the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022, which provides a robust framework for prosecuting terrorists and disrupting their financial networks.

He highlighted Nigeria’s strides in deradicalisation and rehabilitation programmes, particularly through Operation SAFE CORRIDOR, adding that these initiatives, alongside community resilience programmes and public awareness campaigns, have empowered local populations to resist extremist ideologies.

“Efforts to counter terrorism financing, including the establishment of a Joint Investigation Committee under the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, were also spotlighted as Nigeria edges closer to exiting the FATF Grey List.”

Brigadier General SK Usman (Rtd), described the country’s journey as one of resilience, adaptation, and significant progress amidst persistent challenges.

Also speaking was the Convener, President of Africa Security Watch Initiative, Mr Patrick Agbambu, who said the conference underscored the intricate relationship between national defence and socio-economic development.

While reaffirming the necessity of a multi-pronged approach to combat insecurity, he said as Africa continues to adapt and refine its strategies, the continent moves closer to achieving a lasting peace that fosters economic growth and social stability.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri emphasized his administration’s commitment to people-centric governance, prioritizing peace, security, and prosperity for all Bayelsans.

He highlighted the ASSURED Prosperity agenda, a seven-pillar development strategy focusing on key areas such as agriculture, security, sports, urban renewal, healthcare, energy, and education.

The ASSURED Prosperity agenda aims to unlock new economic growth and job creation opportunities, enhance security measures, and promote peace and harmony. Senator Diri emphasized that people-centric governance is a dynamic approach that requires adaptability and responsiveness to the needs of the people.

“By implementing the ASSURED Prosperity agenda, Senator Diri’s administration seeks to drive industrialisation, economic progress, and sustainable development in Bayelsa State. The goal is to ensure that all Bayelsans benefit from the state’s resources and opportunities, regardless of political affiliation.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"