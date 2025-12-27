Insecurity: 1,000 Forest Guards Pass Out In Ilorin

…As Gov AbdulRazaq says initiative a game changer to strengthen security architecture

No fewer than 1,000 Forest Guards have had their passing out parade in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, ahead of their full deployment to curtail the activities of terrorists, kidnappers, and illegal miners, among others, in the State.

Speaking at the event, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq called the initiative a game changer, which he said would leave the terrorists and kidnappers with the option of either leaving the State or paying a heavy prize.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for “thinking out of the box” to repossess Nigeria’s forest resources, expel all the bad faith actors occupying the forests, and strengthen public safety.

Governor AbdulRazaq also thanked the security forces for their commitment to protect lives, saying a synergy with the new auxiliary forces who were all drawn from local communities would strengthen the campaign to fight terrorists and kidnappers.

“Today opens a new page in our campaign against all forms of terrorism, kidnapping, and opportunist attacks on our people by bad faith actors who exploit our vast territories for evil purposes,” he said at the event in Ilorin.

The event was attended by all the security commanders in the State, cabinet members, council chairpersons, traditional rulers, and heads of federal and state agencies and tertiary institutions.

“The enlistment of armed forest guards to complement the patriotic efforts of our security forces is a game changer in this campaign.

It shows very clearly that the government is committed to the mission of ridding our country of all forms of terrorism, banditry, and kidnappings,” the Governor added.

“And the message is very clear: more than ever before, the terrorists now have the option of immediately leaving our state or paying a heavy price.

“Today’s launch of the forest guards simply means that we are going on the offensive because our people deserve their peace as freeborns. We have had enough! Anyone who thinks or acts otherwise is our enemy who will not be spared.

“Distinguished forest guards, you are embarking on a national assignment to protect our people from all criminals in our forests.

Working with gallant officers and personnel of the security forces, you are to go all out to flush out the terrorists, restore sanity in our forests, and keep our communities safer than they ever were.

“I commend the President of the Federal Republic for this bold policy response to the security situation in our country and the larger Sahel Region. I thank the leadership of the National Security Adviser for pulling this through.

“I am also confident that all the security forces will work together with the forest guards to end this menace once and for all.

“More importantly, I urge the people of Kwara State to work with the security forces and the forest guards to flush out the terrorists and make our state uninhabitable for them.

“While the forest guards are auxiliaries under the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Department of State Security, I assure you of our continuous support for this initiative just like we have done throughout your training.

“Working with the ONSA, our plan is to ensure that each local government has at least 200 forest guards who will fortify our forests and work with local vigilantes to protect lives and property.

“I congratulate all the new forest guards. I thank you for agreeing to serve our state, and I reassure you of our continuous support as you embark on this important national security assignment.

“Finally, I thank all the security forces who were involved in the rigorous training programme. You all did so well. God bless you.”

National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his part, said the newly trained Forest Guards would be deployed immediately to threatened communities in the pilot States, particularly around forested and ungoverned spaces.

Ribadu said the Presidential Forest Guards initiative is a joint effort between the Federal and State Governments, listing the pilot states to include Adamawa, Borno, Kwara, Kebbi, Niger, Sokoto, and Yobe.

“The mandate of the forest guards is two-fold. First, they are entrusted with guarding our national heritage and charged with protecting, preserving, and sustainably managing our forest ecosystems, watersheds, wildlife, and biodiversity,” he said.

“Second, they serve as a critical force multiplier in our national security architecture, particularly in confronting bandits, insurgents, terrorists, and other criminal elements that are exploiting the vast, ungoverned forest spaces across the country for their heinous crimes.”

Represented by the Assistant Director General for DSS, Femi Shotayo, the NSA added: “Aside from being first responders, these guards are expected to gather actionable human intelligence, support ongoing security operations, and restore state presence where it has long been absent.”

He said the deployment of the guards will be immediate along with payment of salaries and allowances.

Ribadu urged the trainees to abide by their oaths of allegiance to the Nigerian state and to respect human rights, gender rights, and protection of civilians, among other rules of engagement taught at the training.

“The oath of allegiance is not a mere formality; it is a binding pledge of loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, obedience to lawful authority, and commitment to the protection of lives, property, and the Constitution.

By this act, you formally accept the sacred responsibility entrusted to you by the Nigerian state. You are henceforth bound to uphold discipline, professionalism, respect for human rights, and the highest standards of conduct in the execution of your duties,” he said.

Highlights of the event included the display of what the guards have learnt about attack and self-defence and operational capabilities to curtail banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, deforestation, and illegal mining.