Insecurity: 1,000 Forest Guards Pass Out In Ilorin

No fewer than 1,000 Forest Guards have had their passing out parade in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, ahead of their full deployment to curtail the activities of terrorists, kidnappers, and illegal miners, among others, in the state.

Speaking at the event, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq called the initiative a game-changer, which he said would leave the terrorists and kidnappers with the option of either leaving the state or paying a heavy price.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for “thinking out of the box” to repossess Nigeria’s forest resources, expel all the bad-faith actors occupying the forests, and strengthen public safety.

Governor AbdulRazaq also thanked the security forces for their commitment to protect lives, saying a synergy with the new auxiliary forces, who were all drawn from local communities, would strengthen the campaign to fight terrorists and kidnappers.

“Today opens a new page in our campaign against all forms of terrorism, kidnapping, and opportunist attacks on our people by bad faith actors who exploit our vast territories for evil purposes,” he said at the event in Ilorin.

The event was attended by all the security commanders in the State, cabinet members, council chairpersons, traditional rulers, and heads of federal and state agencies and tertiary institutions.

“The enlistment of armed forest guards to complement the patriotic efforts of our security forces is a gamechanger in this campaign. It shows very clearly that the government is committed to the mission of ridding our country of all forms of terrorism, banditry, and kidnappings,” the Governor added.

“And the message is very clear: more than ever before, the terrorists now have the option of immediately leaving our state or paying a heavy price.

“Today’s launch of the forest guards simply means that we are going on the offensive because our people deserve their peace as freeborns.

We have had enough! Anyone who thinks or acts otherwise is our enemy and will not be spared. “Distinguished forest guards, you are embarking on a national assignment to protect our people from all criminals in our forests.

Working with gallant officers and personnel of the security forces, you are to go all out to flush out the terrorists, restore sanity in our forests, and keep our communities safer than they ever were.