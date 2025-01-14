Insecurity: 100 Foreigners Nabbed As Osun Beefs Up Security Over Terrorist Invasion

Share

Following the arrest of ISWAP suspects during bomb-making training in Ilesa, over 100 foreigners who invaded Osun State in groups have been arrested.

New Telegraph learnt that the foreigners were arrested by operatives of the Nigerian Immigration Service while entering the state.

It was learnt that the foreigners do not have valid travelling documents and lack good explanation of their mission in the state. A top security source said; “I will not disclose the location of arrest for security reasons, not to raise apprehension in the community.

They were arrested and the Osun State Government was informed. “The state government was involved as they provided Immigration buses to convey them.”

When contacted on phone, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Osun State Command, Mr Olu Moyosad, his phone rang out without answer and he did not also reply text messages sent to him.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive phone interview with New Telegraph, the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, confirmed arrest of the 100 foreign nationals in the state.

He said “100 foreigners were arrested weeks ago before the arrest of suspected members of ISWAP in Ilesa. We are on top of security situation, our residents should not panic.”

According to him, “the issue of security is not something that we can disclose fully. In Osun, we have always been proactive, which led to the arrest of suspected terrorists in Ilesa.

