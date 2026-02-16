New Telegraph

February 18, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Inquiry: Group Urges…

Inquiry: Group Urges EFCC, ICPC, DSS To Remain Impartial In Tambuwal Probe

The Sokoto Progressive Vanguards (SPV) has urged anti-graft agencies to exercise caution in investigating former Governor of the state, Senator Aminu Tambuwal and his officials, alleging that the recent commission of inquiry report was politically motivated.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, SPV Chairman Hon. Yusha’u Musa Alkanci said, “We urge the EFCC, ICPC, Police, and DSS not to be used to incriminate Tambuwal and his officials.”

The group claims the report contains allegations against Tambuwal’s administration and calls for transparent legal procedures.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

They allege the current administration is working with groups and individuals who have political differences with Tambuwal to discredit his stewardship.

The SPV also questions the elongated timeframe of the commission of inquiry, stating it went beyond the initial two weeks to over three years.

They suggest investigating infractions beyond Tambuwal’s administration, as he inherited issues from previous governments.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Terror War: First Batch Of US Troops, Military Aircraft Touch Down In Nigeria
Read Next

Reps Emergency Plenary: Real Time Transmission, Reserved Seats For Women Top Agenda