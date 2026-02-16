The Sokoto Progressive Vanguards (SPV) has urged anti-graft agencies to exercise caution in investigating former Governor of the state, Senator Aminu Tambuwal and his officials, alleging that the recent commission of inquiry report was politically motivated.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, SPV Chairman Hon. Yusha’u Musa Alkanci said, “We urge the EFCC, ICPC, Police, and DSS not to be used to incriminate Tambuwal and his officials.”

The group claims the report contains allegations against Tambuwal’s administration and calls for transparent legal procedures.

They allege the current administration is working with groups and individuals who have political differences with Tambuwal to discredit his stewardship.

The SPV also questions the elongated timeframe of the commission of inquiry, stating it went beyond the initial two weeks to over three years.

They suggest investigating infractions beyond Tambuwal’s administration, as he inherited issues from previous governments.