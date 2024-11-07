inq. Nigeria Celebrates Double Win At Tech Innovation Awards

Share

inq. Nigeria, the leading provider of Edge technology solutions in Nigeria, has achieved a remarkable double win at the 8th annual Technology Innovation Awards (TIA).

Known for delivering innovative, business-relevant solutions in Edge AI and IoT, SDN/NFV for Edge Cloud, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Elastic Edge, inq. Nigeria was honoured as the “MVNO Provider of the Year” and received the “Cloud Product of the Year” award for its ground breaking product, inq.Fabric.

The TIA Awards, one of the most prestigious accolades in the tech industry, celebrates exceptional individuals and organisations at the forefront of digital transformation.

This year, inq. Nigeria was acknowledged for its comprehensive impact on the Nigerian tech landscape and its commitment to innovation.

