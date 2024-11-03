Inordinate demand for foreign goods, major cause of Nigeria’s economic woes, Cleric

Share

…replicates spiritual Pool of Bethesda in Ibadan

The visioner of the Africa Jerusalem Ministry, Prophet Gideon Owoseeni, has asserted that inordinate high demands for foreign goods at the detriment of the locally produced products has been one of the factors mitigating against the socio-economic growth of the nation.

The Ibadan-based cleric said this at the unveiling of the spiritual Pool of Bethesda at the Elebu, Oluyole Church premises on Saturday. He submitted that the nation”s attitude towards indigenously-made products has discouraged many local investors, thus resulting in the growing rate of unemployment in the country.

Noting that the leading economic nations of the world are promoters of their locally- made products, especially China, Owoseeni urged Nigerians to patronize locally-produced goods and thus encourage investors and the growing of local industries. To him, “This thing is applicable to other locally-produced products in the country. That is why the issue of the capital flight will continue to be at the fore front in the economic discourse”.

Earlier in his goodwill message during the inauguration of the Bethesda Pool at the African Jerusalem site, a member of the National Assembly, representing Oyo South Senatorial district, Sharafadeen Alli, had described the commissioning as not just a physical accomplishment, but a divine representation of healing, hope, and faith.

According to him, “The Pool of Bethesda, as we know, is a symbol of miraculous healing and divine intervention, and replicating this in our land speaks to the unwavering faith and vision of this Ministry. I commend the Founder, Spiritual Head, and all members of the African Jerusalem Christian Ministry for their commitment to uplifting lives, both spiritually and physically.

“This remarkable project will undoubtedly serve as a place of solace, inspiration, and transformation for many who will come here in search of divine healing and guidance. I encourage all of us to reflect on the deeper meaning of this sacred pool. It is not just water, but a symbol of our faith and the grace of God that flows freely to all who seek it. May this pool serve as a beacon of hope, touching lives and renewing the faith of countless people in our community and beyond”, Alli prayed.

The Cleric in his remarks had said that he got the vision of the “Pool of Bethesda” from the Lord, saying that he was instructed to replicate the same in Nigeria. “I have been to Israel on pilgrimage on many occasions. It was during one of the visits that God instructed me to replicate this experience in Nigeria.

“The Pool of Bethesda is not the only project that we have. There are other spiritual sites. People all over the world have been coming here for spiritual assistance and God has been so faithful”.

Share

Please follow and like us: