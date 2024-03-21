Inordinate Ambition Making Ajaero Lose Sense of Discretion – Party

The Labour Party has described the picketing of its national headquarters by the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) as misplacement of priority. The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, said the NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero inordinate ambition is making him lose sense of discretion.

He accused Ajaero of leading “a band of lawless persons who are known to have partisan interests in other major political parties … against a recognised independent political party.” The party disputed Ajaero’s claim of NLC’s ownership of the Labour Party, which it said “is not in any way supported by either the Electoral Act or the constitution.”

According to the statement, a political party is owned by those who are card-carrying or financial members of the party It claimed that more than 90 per cent of the members of the NLC are not card-carrying members of the Labour Party “and, therefore, cannot claim to be the owners of the party. “The constitution also provides that no organisation can own any other organisation.

The NLC as an organisation can therefore not claim the ownership of the Labour Party.” The party noted that Nigeria is witnessing the worst economic strangulation ever in its history, such as poor workers’ salary, high inflation and insecurity.

“Yet, after a year of his assumption of office, Ajaero has chosen to ignore all these national challenges,” it said. It wondered why the NLC has noted picketed any Federal Government establishments, stating that by its own constitution, the NLC cannot picket any establishment without a directive of its National Working Committee (NEC), adding: “We have earlier advised Ajaero to emulate leadership of Ayuba Waba, Olaleye Quadri and Festus Osifo who had or are currently passing through a similar route and still maintain a working relationship with the party.”