Inojie, Nuhu Say ‘Make We Halla’ Against Domestic Violence

Nigerian film stars, Charles Inojie and Ali Nuhu, are using their platforms to make noise about the issue of domestic violence. They’ve teamed up in a new video that is making waves on social media and breaking the culture of silence in Nigeria. In the recent video, Inojie and Nuhu find themselves confronted with a disturbing scenario, witnessing an instance of domestic violence in a restaurant.

The two men are faced with a choice. Do they mind their own business or speak up? This is an issue close to the heart of both Inojie and Nuhu, as it is likely to be for many Nigerians, as research shows one in every three Nigerian women have experienced domestic violence.