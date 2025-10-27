New Telegraph

October 27, 2025
Innovative IoT Weather Station’ll Boost Urban Climate Monitoring In Nigeria –NiMet DG

The Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof Charles Anosike, has said the agency is set to revolutionise urban climate monitoring across Nigeria with the recent donation of innovative IoT-powered LoRaWAN-enabled weather stations.

According a statement in Abuja yesterday, Prof Anosike, who was ably represented by Engr Hamid Abdulkareem, Director of Engineering and Technical Services, expressed enthusiasm at the new collaboration, describing it as strategic and innovative in the weather forecasting value chain.

This upgrade, which is a collaborative effort between Barani Design Technologies and the West African Science Service Center on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL), promises to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of weather data collection in urban environments.

He said: “This initiative marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing accurate and timely weather information. These advanced weather stations will be instrumental in helping us achieve our targets.”

