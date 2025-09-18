Innovations: Mikano Power Ignites Electrical Solutions For Smarter Nigeria

As Nigeria wades through its unending public power crisis, Mikano Power is positioning itself as more than just a generator company through its premium product line, Mikano Electric, to provide sustainable solutions to the problem.

A statement from the company said it was reimagining how Nigerians consume, distribute, and manage power with innovation at the heart of its strategy. Speaking recently, Mr. Samih Ghraizi, Business Unit Head, Electrical and Lighting at Mikano Power, explained that the Mikano Electric product line was born out of the need to tackle the most persistent electrical challenges in Nigeria: unreliable infrastructure, poor-quality components, and the lack of scalable solutions that adapt to both households and industries.

According to him, “electricity is the foundation of modern life, yet in Nigeria, it remains one of the greatest hurdles for businesses and homes. “With Mikano Electric, our vision is simple: to provide durable, efficient, and intelligent electrical solutions that solve real problems and drive national productivity.”

At the heart of Mikano Electric’s offering is its range of low-voltage products such as circuit breakers, switches, and sockets. In a market saturated with substandard electrical fittings that often cause faults or even fire hazards, Mikano is raising the bar by delivering products designed to international standards. “These are everyday products, switches, sockets, breakers, but when they fail, the cost can be catastrophic.

By supplying premium quality low-voltage solutions, the Mikano Electric product range is not only preventing costly downtimes but also safeguarding lives and assets,” Mr. Ghraizi explained. Beyond households, Nigeria’s infrastructure and industries require resilient systems that can handle greater loads. This is where Mikano Electric’s medium-voltage solutions, including distribution boards, come in.

According to Mr. Ghraizi, these products are crucial to stabilising power distribution for estates, manufacturing plants, and commercial facilities. “We design our distribution boards with scalability in mind. Whether it’s a hospital in need of uninterrupted distribution or a large factory balancing heavy loads, Mikano Electric products provide reliable systems that can be customised to each client’s requirements,” he noted.

One of Mikano Power’s strongest innovations lies in its customised solutions. Through its customised panels, and compact substations, the company is addressing the unique needs of Nigerian clients. “Every client has a different challenge,” Mr. Ghraizi said, adding that “a hospital will have very different requirements from a real estate developer or a data centre.

Our approach is not one-size-fits-all. Instead, we engineer customised systems that are durable, efficient, and compliant with international standards.” Compact substations, for instance, are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions while maintaining stable performance.

By combining durability with smarter layouts, Mikano ensures easier maintenance and longer life spans for critical infrastructure. Mr. Ghraizi emphasised that the Mikano Electric range of solutions is not only about solving today’s challenges but also about preparing for the future. With growing demand for energy efficiency and smarter distribution systems, Mikano is investing in innovation that aligns with Nigeria’s economic ambitions.

He said: “Our mission is to create smarter power ecosystems, solutions that reduce waste, maximise efficiency, and make electricity more reliable for everyone. “When businesses can operate without disruption and households can live without constant fear of power faults, we move closer to the Nigeria we all want to see.”

For Mikano Power, innovation is not an abstract idea but a practical tool for progress. Through Mikano Electric, the company is proving that with the right vision and commitment, Nigeria’s power problems can be turned into opportunities for growth, the statement added.