Innovation: First Bank Inaugurates ‘Digital Xperience Centre’ In Ibadan

As part of its efforts towards revolutionizing the banking industry and exploring the future of banking firsthand, the management of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited on Wednesday inaugurated its “FirstBank Digital Xperience Centre” at the University of Ibadan branch, to block prevalent waves of fraud, forgery, and make banking services easy for people without Internet services.

Inaugurating the state-of-the-art facility where a digitized Robot attends to customers and their inquiries, Mr. Adesola Adeduntan, the Chief Executive Officer of the First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., analyzed the importance and benefits inherent in the system which students, staff and people in the neighbourhood of the University of Ibadan stand to gain. Chief among them is the use of robots to carry out most of their banking transactions without any contact with human beings.

In attendance at the inauguration was Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, who commended the First Bank for its long-standing partnership with the premier University, declaring that he opened his first ever bank account as an undergraduate of the University of Ibadan in 1980 with the UI First Bank branch.

Elucidating on the benefits to be derived from the bank’s Digital Xperience Centre, Adeduntan said: “The thinking behind this concept is that our customers can now conduct their banking services without having to interact with any human being.

“There are machines that issue debit cards; there is the Robot that helps you to make inquiries. You can log into the Robot. You can make use of the Robot to open an account. You can use it to do funds transfer.

“You can even log into the Robot and ask it to block your account just in case you suspect any fraud in your account. You also have the cash recycler which is used if you want to deposit cash and you don’t want to go into the bank.

“You just need to put your cash into the machine and it will count, put in your account number and it will practically credit your account and issue you a receipt. That way, the complaints of ‘I deposited money but they didn’t count it well’, and so on, will disappear.

“So, it is the first of its kind. We are the first bank in Nigeria to have started this Digital Xperience Centre. The first one is located at our branch on Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. And we purposefully chose the branch at the University of Ibadan for this second location because of the very very long-standing relationship with the City of Ibadan and the University itself. We believe that the students, the lecturers and all our customers in this neighbourhood will benefit significantly from it making use of this facility.

“One of the strategic reasons we did this is that people without Internet access can easily walk in here and basically use the machine to either open an account or transfer money on their own or issue a card.

“Let me say for example that you want to travel abroad and overnight you suddenly discover that your ATM card is about to expire and the following day is a Saturday when the branch will not open, and you are travelling on Sunday, you can come here using all your details and a new card will be issued to you, and that card will be effective. So, the days of customers getting stranded are gone. These centres put power in the hands of the customers”, the bank’s CEO said.

Against the fear that the innovation might lead to retrenchment in the banking sector, Adeduntan said: “No. If at all, what this does is that it allows us to move our people to go and do services that are believed to be more value-adding. You know we don’t hire Clerks in the banking sector again. We hire graduates.

Based on where technology is today, there are certain jobs that ideally should not be given to a graduate to do. So, the more of those mundane work that you can give to technology to do, and get graduates to go and do more intellectually-driven work, the more value they will derive for themselves, and the more job satisfaction will come to play rather than asking them to come and do clerical work”, he explained.

While commending the First Bank management for the innovative digital idea, the UI VC, Adebowale, said: “I am sure that the staff and the students of the University of Ibadan, as well as, the general public, will benefit from it. It is really going to be a meeting point between the Town and the Gown as the MD said earlier.

“There will be a lot of experience that the students will gain and also a lot of things that the staff will be able to benefit from. Students like a friendly environment like this and some of them can also come with their lecture notes and sit down here because the environment is ideal”, he stressed.

Calistus Obetta, Group Executive Officer for Technology Digital Innovation and Banking Services for the bank also stressed the importance of the inauguration, saying that: “technology is changing the way we interact; the way we work; and even the way we think and do business these days.

“It brings efficiency as it allows you to do your banking business anywhere, anytime, thus bringing convenience and saving precious time”.