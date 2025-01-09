InnovateAI Lagos 2025 Conference Holds February 21

Share

The second edition of the annual artificial intelligence (AI) conference – InnovateAI Lagos 2025 – has been scheduled to hold on February 21, 2025.

Organised by AI in Nigeria with the theme “Scaling AI Adoption in Nigeria: Catalysing Cross-Sectoral Innovation and Fostering Inclusive Growth”, the conference is scheduled to hold at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

According to the organisers, the conference will be promoting the theme that builds upon the success of the inaugural edition, with a collective of visionary leaders and tech enthusiasts dedicated to propelling Nigeria to the forefront of the global AI revolution.

Co-convener, Dotun Adeoye, stated: “InnovateAI Lagos 2024 was a stepping stone. For 2025, we are taking it further—examining how AI can drive inclusive growth, solve economic challenges, and catalyse innovation across Nigeria.”

According to him, “the inaugural InnovateAI conference in 2024 was a defining moment, bringing together over 4,000 attendees from across Nigeria and beyond.

It ignited collaborations, inspired innovation, and influenced policies, businesses, and community initiatives that have driven measurable progress.

“As momentum builds up towards the peogramme, this year’s event is set to be more impactful as attention will focus on promoting AI solutions to addressing pressing challenges including unemployment, infrastructure gaps, and financial inclusion to foster sustainable growth across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

According to Adeoye, InnovateAI Lagos 2025 will attract over 6,000 attendees with a dynamic mix of live participation at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, and simultaneous live streaming to 12 AI-in-Nigeria Community Hubs that have been inaugurated over the course of the last year across all six geopolitical zones in the country.

Another co-convener, Ehia Erhaboh, added: “This is not just a conference; it is a movement. We are building on last year’s successes to deliver actionable outcomes that shape Nigeria’s future.”

Erhaboh said the second edition of the flagship AI conference promises to delve into transformative AI innovations and their potential to solve Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

“The conference’s theme, ‘Scaling AI Adoption in Nigeria: Catalysing Cross-Sectoral Innovation and Fostering Inclusive Growth,’ seeks to position Nigeria as a global hub for AI by unlocking its vast potential in diverse sectors.

“The country’s unique combination of human capital, natural resources, and budding infrastructure presents an opportunity to lead in AI development and adoption,” he said. “This year’s discussions will fous on building the infrastructure needed for sustainable AI growth.

Speakers will include leaders from companies making significant investments in data centres, as well as executives from a global social media platform, sharing strategies for scaling AI to drive digital transformation and community engagement.

“Additionally, a representative from a Nigerian new-generation bank will explore how AI is revolutionising financial services and fostering financial inclusion.

An agricultural technology innovator will showcase AI solutions to enhance food security, while a globally renowned AI researcher will provide in-depth insights into ethical AI and localised applications tailored to Nigeria’s unique challenges.

“The conference will also feature HR experts who will discuss the impact of AI on the future of work, focusing on reskilling the workforce and building AI-driven talent pipelines to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market.

Policy experts will explore frameworks for ethical governance, while thought leaders will address how Nigeria can develop a competitive AI talent pool.

“By bringing together experts on infrastructure, innovation, workforce development, and governance, the conference will position Nigeria as a leader in building a thiving AI ecosystem,” he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: