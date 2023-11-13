Innovate UK’s Delegate TripTo Nigeria Sparks Conversation Around Circular Economy

Innovate UK’s dedication to creating diverse partnerships to drive circular economy innovations in industries was amplified through their recent delegate visits to Lagos Nigeria in preparation for the launch of the UK-Nigeria Circular Fashion and Sustainable Construction Innovation Networks.

The Innovation networks would inspire industry members to come together by connecting, collaborating, and sharing experiences under a UK-Nigeria platform to promote a rich innovative exchange for the circular economy in Nigeria

A part of Innovate UK’s overarching agenda was to foster Sustainable Construction innovations in Nigeria, the delegates actively contributed to an event organized for this purpose.

During the event, they engaged with fellow participants to gain valuable insights into the current state of the construction ecosystem and the sustainable construction materials produced locally. Additionally, they exchanged knowledge on what has worked in the past and identified innovations required in the sector.

On the other hand, the delegate’s effort to promote Circular Fashion and sustainable practices was met with other stakeholders within the industry, and people across the creative industry interested in economic innovations, came together to discuss actionable steps regarding sustainability in Nigeria’s fashion landscape.

According to Dr Nee-Joo Teh, the Head of KTN Global Alliance at Innovate UK, “Fostering collaborations within the industry is essential for stakeholders to unlock the untapped benefits within the sector which can lead to more innovative solutions and open doors to new opportunities. In addition, Nee-Joo emphasized the importance of innovation and knowledge exchange in stimulating the circular fashion industry between Nigeria and the UK.

Daniel Hatton, Founder of the Commonwealth Fashion Council (CFC), championing Blue Fashion mentioned “The CFC, delivers programs across the commonwealth on sustainability, education, and innovation to address the most depressing issues within the Commonwealth.

With 56 countries in the Commonwealth, and over 60% of its population being youths below the age of 29, there is an opportunity for young designers to connect with other young designers and manufacturers, keeping the whole production loop within the Commonwealth, therefore ensuring sustainable transparency.”

One of the major concerns raised was the manufacturing challenges in Nigeria, which hinder the growth of fashion businesses. The creation of manufacturing plants will not only solve this problem but also create more job opportunities, thus solving the job shortage problem the country currently faces. The delegates returned with a greater understanding of Nigeria’s circular economy initiatives and how they can contribute to global circular fashion goals.

Global Alliance Africa is a six-year project funded by UK International Development through Innovate UK and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Visit website: https://iuk.ktn-uk.org/programme/africa/