Innovate UK KTN Empowers Young Innovators In Ekiti With £6,000 Cash Prize

Creativity and innovation have earned three young and passionate Nigerian tech innovators in Ekiti state £6,000 in cash prizes and much more in a global network courtesy of Innovate UK Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN).

The organization recently partnered with the Ekiti State Government to reward young “tech” innovators within the state through a pitch competition.

Odunola Olabintan, grand winner and innovator of ‘AskTheDoc’, spotlighted issues people face like lack of access to medical care, cost of service, and ignorance, he envisions a digital platform connecting people to responsive doctors, called ‘AskTheDoc’. The other young innovators, Yomi Adetunji (Representative of Rice Inventory Storage Exchange) and Mayowa Olajide (Representative of Motivar) proposed to build an operating system for e-learning support with online courses and technology to facilitate the warehousing of rice and connect rice processors in the state.

Innovate UK KTN makes it their mission to connect ideas, people, and communities to respond to ever-changing societal, environmental, and economic challenges.

They drive positive change with diverse networks spanning across various sectors. Enabling businesses to achieve global recognition through their innovative structure is key for the corporation as a commercial partner. They have also presented themselves to be collaborators of choice, through the years.

At the core, Innovate UK KTN offers an ecosystem of expertise and funding within private and public sectors, spotlighting innovators to solve basic problems through technology, and accelerating ambitious ideas into real-world solutions.