Innoson To Hire 2,000 Workers As Mega CNG Plant Nears Completion

Innoson Group has announced the nearcompletion of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicle Manufacturing Plant, a landmark industrial project expected to deepen Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy transportation while creating nearly 2,000 new jobs in 2026.

The Executive Chairman of Innoson Group and founder of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma, CON, made the disclosure while reaffirming his long-standing commitment to local manufacturing, job creation and youth empowerment.

According to Chukwuma, IVM has grown into one of Africa’s largest indigenous employers in the automotive sector, sustaining thousands of Nigerian families through direct and indirect employment. He said the company’s workforce will expand significantly next year with the commissioning of a new factory dedicated to the production of CNG-powered trucks and electric vehicles.

The Chairman described the CNG Vehicle Manufacturing Plant as one of the biggest of its kind globally, noting that it is nearing completion and will be fully operational within the next few months. The facility, he said, has an installed capacity to produce up to 3,000 CNG vehicles annually, spanning six different vehicle categories.

“The plant is equipped with state of theart machinery and designed to meet global standards in clean-energy vehicle manufacturing,” Chukwuma said, adding that the project underscores Innoson’s belief in Nigeria’s industrial potential and the importance of domestic value addition.

Beyond production, the Group is integrating a technical training scheme into the new factory’s operations. The programme is aimed at equipping young Nigerians with hands-on industrial and automotive skills, providing them with direct employment opportunities at Innoson upon completion or internationally recognised certification to secure jobs elsewhere.

Chukwuma said the initiative would help productively engage the youth, reduce unemployment and contribute to addressing insecurity by creating sustainable livelihoods.

Industry analysts say the expansion positions Innoson as a critical player in Nigeria’s emerging clean energy transport ecosystem, aligning with national efforts to reduce fuel costs, cut emissions and promote local manufacturing.

With the new CNG plant and electric vehicle production line, Innoson is reinforcing its status as a flagship of indigenous industrialisation one that blends innovation, sustainability and inclusive economic growth.