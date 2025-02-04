Innerwheel District 912 Inaugurates New Library, Honours Excellence

Share

In a bid to enhance educational development, the Inner Wheel District 912, Nigeria, has inaugurated a newly equipped library at St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Imota, Lagos State, while also recognising two distinguished personalities for their contributions to education and society.

The District Chairman, Mrs Abiola Aberuagba, led the commissioning ceremony, emphasising that the initiative is aimed at improving students’ learning environment and overall academic welfare.

The organisation honoured HRM (Dr) Oba Mudashiru Bakare-Agroro, the Ranodu of Imota, and Col. (Rtd.) Dr Bolaji Onafowokan, earned a Ph.D. at the remarkable age of 85.

Speaking at the event, Aberuagba stated that the awards recognised their outstanding achievements, leadership, resilience, and commitment to lifelong learning.

Aberuagba, an alumna of the school, expressed personal fulfillment in spearheading the renovation project, which included: roof and ceiling replacements, installation of new doors and windows, floor tiling, provision of brand-new furniture for 24 students and equipping the library with books.

