Inner Wheel Urges Teenagers To Report, Speak Out Against GBV

The Inner Wheel District 911, Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, has urged teenagers to always report and speak up when they experience violence, sexual abuse, or any form of Gender-based violence (GBV).

To this end, The Inner Wheel District 911, Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to implement effective policies aimed at ending GBV in the country.

The District’s Chairman, Mrs Omolola Fakeye, made the appeal during a lecture held to mark the 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-based violence on Wednesday in Lagos.

Fakeye, also the Director of Administration, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), explained that the club via the programme, supported the “Unite” & Orange The World Initiatives by United Nations (UN) Women to eliminate all forms of GBV.

She said that elimination of GBV required a collective effort of all stakeholders including the parents, government, communities, students, teachers and the society at large.

According to her, a total of 12 secondary schools comprising about 600 students are participating in the lecture, saying that the objective is to sensitise the teenagers on GBV.

Fakeye expressed concern that many women and girls were being subjugated in the society, as the male gender were treated with a sense of superiority over their female counterparts.

She, however, admitted that the Federal and Lagos State Government had done a lot toward addressing GBV, stressed the need for full implementation of laws and legal backings to protect girls and women in the society.

“We realised over the years that we care so much for the male child over the female child, leading to increased gender violence/discrimination.