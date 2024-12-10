Inner Wheel Club Of Lagos Embarks On Life-Changing Community Projects

Share

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Inner Wheel Club of Lagos is excited to announce the successful completion and execution of several impactful community projects designed to uplift the less privileged and vulnerable populations in the state.

Inner Wheel Club of Lagos, a proud member of the world’s largest women’s service organization between July and November 2024, the Inner Wheel Club of Lagos has been dedicated to its mission of creating positive change through a variety of initiatives.

Announcing the goodness in a press statement issued on Tuesday, December 10, the 58th President of the Club, Jumoke Malomo said the organization has so far carried out several projects including but not limited to:

Awareness Outreach at Ireti Grammar School: Engaging students with vital information on substance abuse and self-awareness.

Renovation of Transit Home Facility: Undertaking a comprehensive renovation, which included painting the entire building and replacing 24 windows with durable aluminium ones.

Donation Drives: Providing essential bed sheets and newborn packs to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Idi-Araba and Doreen Specialist Hospital.

“Wall of Kindness” Community Outreach: Distributing food items, clothing, kitchen utensils, and other necessities to residents in the Idi-Araba community.

“We take great pride in the positive impact we’ve made within our community and are committed to continuing our efforts to enhance the lives of those around us,” stated Olajumoke Malomo, 58th President of the Inner Wheel Club of Lagos.

As part of the International Inner Wheel, which has a significant presence in the United Nations, the Inner Wheel Club of Lagos remains devoted to serving humanity while fostering friendship and personal service.

For further information about the Inner Wheel Club of Lagos and its community initiatives, please contact Olajumoke Malomo on 08034021687

