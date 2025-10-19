Inmates Plead For Leniency As Otu Marks 66th Birthday At Calabar Correctional Centre

Inmates at the Calabar Correctional Centre have appealed to the Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, to exercise his constitutional powers of mercy and grant leniency to deserving inmates as part of his 66th birthday celebration.

Governor Otu had visited the facility to mark his birthday with the inmates, where they seized the opportunity to plead for intervention in cases of prolonged detention and poor living conditions.

Speaking on behalf of the inmates, the Chairman of the Prison Fellowship in Cross River State, Deacon Maurice Ogar, urged the governor to constitute a board to review cases of inmates eligible for pardon. He cited Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers a state governor to grant clemency or conditional pardon to convicted individuals.

Ogar, who revealed that he once spent four years in the same correctional centre for an offence he did not commit, pleaded with the governor to look into cases of inmates suffering from health challenges or those unjustly held due to lack of legal representation.

“Some are here for offences they may not have committed but probably have no one to speak for them. Mr. Governor, as you go back home, before you go to bed, please constitute a board to review the cases of those deserving freedom,” Ogar appealed.

Another inmate, Mr. Kelvin Ogbona, alleged that despite being granted pardon earlier in the year, he was still being detained because the authorities demanded ₦2.8 million in damages before his release.

Similarly, Mr. Act Ibe, who said he had been awaiting trial for 27 years, spoke on behalf of other inmates in similar conditions, urging the state government to ensure speedy justice delivery for those awaiting trial.

The Comptroller of Prisons in Cross River State, Richard Moses-Williams, also used the opportunity to appeal to the governor for improved logistics and infrastructure, including an operational bus, ambulance, and solar-powered lighting at the centre’s administrative headquarters along Barracks Road, Calabar.

Responding, Governor Otu appreciated the inmates for their prayers and concerns, noting that his visit was driven by compassion and a desire to identify with the less privileged.

He presented several food and relief items to the inmates before proceeding to visit the government orphanage home at Uwanse and the Old People’s Home, where he also made donations.