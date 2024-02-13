Inmates escape as gunmen attack Imo prison, Senator’s home

At least seven inmates reportedly escaped from the Correctional Service Farm Settlement in Umualumoke in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State following an attack on the facility by gunmen. The hoodlums reportedly abducted the correctional officer in charge of the facility. Spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the attack. According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, visited the scene of the attack and ordered the Tactical Squad to go after the fleeing inmates. Okoye also confirmed the residence of the representative of Imo North in the Senate Patrick Ndubueze by gunmen in the early hours of yesterday. Danjuma urged the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.

