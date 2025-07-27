Inmate Reintegration, Collective Societal Responsibility – Comptroller Of Corrections

Olatubosun Ajibogun is the Comptroller of Corrections, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command. He stands out as a beacon of purposeful administration and impactful reforms within the Nigerian Correctional Service. Since assuming office, Ajibogun has charted a progressive course defined by innovation, empathy, collaboration, and professionalism, leaving a remarkable footprint on the FCT Command’s operations, personnel welfare, inmate rehabilitation, reformation, and inter-agency synergy. In this interview, he talks about issues surrounding correctional centres, inmates, welfare, and crime.

No doubt the past years have been challenging with jail breaks and what have you. How are you dealing with it?

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), under the leadership of the Controller-General of Corrections, has adopted a multipronged strategy to address the incidents of jailbreaks across the nation. Recognizing the grave security implications of custodial centre breaches, the Service has strengthened security infrastructure, including the reinforcement of perimeter fences, installation of surveillance systems, and deployment of advanced technologies. In the FCT Command, strategic collaborations with sister security agencies such as the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have also enhanced intelligence sharing and rapid response capabilities in the event of any security breach or attempted escape.

Staff training and development remain central to our efforts in curtailing jailbreaks. Continuous training and retraining of custodial officers in modern security and surveillance techniques are being prioritized. Officers are regularly exposed to scenario-based training to build preparedness and improve their response time to crises. In the FCT Command, there is also a deliberate effort to deploy experienced and well-trained personnel to strategic security posts within the custodial facilities, thereby reducing vulnerabilities arising from human error or negligence.

Another crucial measure has been the decongestion of custodial centres, which historically has been a major factor contributing to jailbreaks. Through increased implementation of non-custodial measures such as community service, parole, and probation, the Service is working to reduce overcrowding, especially among inmates awaiting trial. In FCT Command, we have also been proactive in working with the judiciary and relevant stakeholders to ensure the speedy dispensation of justice and periodic review of cases to determine eligibility for bail or other alternatives like non-custodial measures.

Furthermore, the Service is intensifying efforts to address the root causes of discontent among inmates by improving living conditions, access to healthcare, and rehabilitation programmes. The FCT Command, in particular, has recorded significant improvements in inmate welfare and engagement in skill acquisition and educational activities, which serve both as a distraction and a reintegrate mechanism. By addressing both the security and social dimensions of corrections, the Nigerian Correctional Service is demonstrating a robust and evolving commitment to preventing jailbreaks and ensuring the safety of society.

Most of the Correctional Centres were built during the colonial era. How are they impacting your duty?

Most custodial facilities, many of which were constructed during the colonial era, pose significant challenges to the effective discharge of duties by staff. These aging infrastructures, often lacking modern security features, expose both staff and inmates to increased risks, including the threat of jailbreaks and other security breaches. The physical conditions have made it increasingly difficult for officers and men to maintain proper surveillance and enforce discipline within the custodial centres.

Despite these challenges, the Service remains committed to upholding professionalism and dedication in carrying out its mandate. We continue to engage with the Ministry of Interior and other relevant stakeholders to advocate for renovation and reconstruction of these colonial-era structures. And the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as well as the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, are working assiduously in this direction. You can see how the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, has been upgraded to world-class. Additionally, we are exploring cost-effective interim measures to improve work conditions and strengthen operational efficiency. With the renewed hope agenda of the Federal Government, there is optimism that the needed infrastructural transformation will soon become a reality, thereby enabling our officers to work in safer, more conducive environments.

What are the main challenges you are dealing with?

Some of the main challenges we are currently grappling with include: overcrowding and resource limitations. Many of our custodial centres were built decades ago and have seen little to no significant renovation, making them ill-suited for modern correctional practices. This has implications for both security and inmates’ welfare. Overcrowding, particularly among inmates awaiting trial, places immense pressure on available space and logistics, making it difficult to manage the custodial population effectively and safely. The lack of adequate non-custodial infrastructure also limits the full implementation of alternatives to incarceration, despite the provisions of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019.

Furthermore, public stigma against ex-offenders remains a significant barrier to successful reintegration. Many rehabilitated inmates face rejection by their communities, making it difficult for them to secure employment, housing, or even basic social acceptance. This discourages reform and increases the risk of reoffending. The FCT Command continues to engage stakeholders and the public in sensitisation efforts to change this narrative and create a more supportive environment for ex-offenders returning to society.

There is this allegation that some VIPs, politically exposed persons, are given preferential treatment while being remanded by greasing the palms of the officers. What do you say to this?

Our custodial facilities operate within the framework of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, which upholds the principles of equality, professionalism, and accountability. While every inmate, regardless of status, is entitled to basic rights such as access to legal counsel, medical care, and humane treatment, no inmate is permitted to manipulate the system or staff through unethical means such as bribery or undue influence.

Allegations suggesting that some politically exposed persons are given special treatment by “greasing the palms” of officers are not only misleading but also an affront to the integrity of our personnel, the majority of whom carry out their duties with honour and discipline. Where any officer is found to have compromised professional ethics, such misconduct is investigated and dealt with through our internal disciplinary procedures. The FCT Command remains committed to transparency, fairness, and the rule of law, and we welcome oversight and collaboration with civil society, the judiciary, and the media to uphold these standards and ensure public trust in our operations.

Last year, the news media were awash with the report that Bob Risky, who was convicted by a court in Lagos, was housed outside the Centre, and by extension, other centres as well. How do you react to this?

As the Controller of Corrections for the FCT Command, I would like to emphasize that the Nigerian Correctional Service operates within the bounds of the law and established protocols, irrespective of the identity or public profile of any inmate. The case you mentioned, which was widely reported in the media, falls under the jurisdiction of the Lagos State Command, and while I cannot speak in detail on the operational specifics of another command, I can categorically state that every convicted person is treated by the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, and other standing regulations governing custodial administration. Allegations of external housing are taken seriously and, if found to be credible, are subject to internal investigation and possible disciplinary action. We remain committed to upholding the integrity, transparency, and credibility of the Service across all commands.

Recently, there was a report of some inmates who wrote WAEC, NECO; what do they do with them after they serve their terms?

I am pleased to confirm that several inmates across our custodial centres, including those in the FCT, have successfully sat for external examinations such as WAEC and NECO. This initiative is part of the Service’s broader rehabilitation and reformation strategy, which prioritizes education as a powerful tool for reintegration and transformation. The inmates who participate in these exams do so with the same syllabus and standards as their counterparts in the wider society, and their results are fully recognized by the appropriate examination bodies.

Inmates who have obtained these qualifications are encouraged and supported to further their education at the NOUN special study centres located in our facilities. Some of them pursue higher education, while others use their certificates to gain employment or start businesses after they have finished serving time. By equipping them with formal education and life skills, we aim to give them a second chance at life, reduce the likelihood of recidivism, and promote a safer, more inclusive society.

What are the impacts or effects of churches or groups that come to preach to inmates?

The activities of churches and religious groups that come to preach to inmates have had a profound and positive impact on the lives of those in our custodial centres. These religious interventions provide not only spiritual guidance but also emotional and psychological support to inmates, many of whom are dealing with guilt, trauma, abandonment, and uncertainty about their future. The presence of these groups helps to restore hope, encourage repentance, and promote moral transformation, which arwe essential components of our rehabilitation process.

Beyond preaching, many of these religious bodies also support inmates materially—donating food, toiletries, clothing, and even sponsoring educational or vocational programs. They often play a crucial role in preparing inmates for reintegration by offering post-release support and sometimes linking them with communities or faith-based organizations that can help them start afresh. Their efforts complement the work of the Nigerian Correctional Service by fostering an environment of peace, reflection, and discipline within the facilities, which ultimately contributes to reducing violence, enhancing behavioural reform, and lowering recidivism rates. Their impact cannot be overstated, and we continue to welcome and appreciate their partnership in the reformation of lives.

Some inmates, after serving their terms, go back to crime and come back to the Correctional Center. Why is this so? Some claim they don’t have what to do, what’s your view on this?

I must acknowledge that recidivism, where former inmates return to crime and are reincarcerated, is a serious concern for public safety. While we make every effort within our mandate to reform and rehabilitate inmates through skill acquisition, education, counseling, and moral instruction, the challenges many of them face upon release often outweigh the support they receive from society.

This absence of social acceptance creates a vacuum that makes them vulnerable to returning to old habits or criminal networks. When someone who has gained skills or earned a certificate in custody is denied employment because of a criminal record, it sends a message that society is not ready to forgive or reintegrate them. This is why I strongly advocate for a more inclusive national reintegration framework involving government agencies, private sector employers, religious organizations, and community leaders. If these ex-inmates are given genuine second chances—through jobs, mentorship, housing, and acceptance—they are far less likely to reoffend. Reintegration must go beyond the gates of our custodial centres; it must be a collective societal responsibility.

Why do inmates become more hardened after they come into the correctional centres?

While the correctional centres are designed to reform and rehabilitate, the reality is that some inmates, rather than being transformed, become more hardened due to a combination of factors ranging from the person’s determination to change, penchant for reoffending, disjointed families, and negative peer influence.

When will Nigeria be crime-free?

A crime-free society is not built overnight; it requires consistent investment in education, youth empowerment, moral reorientation, and strong institutions. The Nigerian Correctional Service plays its part through rehabilitation and reintegration efforts, but the fight against crime must be holistic and collaborative. So, while total elimination may not be realistic, a safer, more just Nigeria is certainly within reach if we all play our part.

Can we become like Finland, where there are no Correctional Centres because there is no need for them?

Certainly!

How challenging is securing the Correctional Centres?

Securing correctional centres is highly challenging due to outdated infrastructure, overcrowding, and the evolving tactics of external attackers and internal collaborators. These challenges demand constant vigilance, advanced security technology, and strong inter-agency collaboration to ensure safety and prevent breaches.

Since assuming what your achievements have been, what are the legacies you would like to leave behind?

By the Grace of God, I have charted a progressive course defined by innovation, empathy, collaboration, and professionalism, leaving a remarkable footprint on the FCT Command’s operations, personnel welfare, inmate rehabilitation, reformation, and inter-agency synergy.

One of the most noteworthy strides under my leadership has been in the area of medical care for both personnel of the Service as well as inmates. Through strategic partnerships with the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, as well as relevant non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and stakeholders, the FCT Command has experienced significant improvements in healthcare delivery. This collaborative approach has helped bridge resource gaps and has ensured that the dignity and rights to healthcare for those in custody and service are upheld in line with international best practice.

Reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration have equally received unprecedented attention under my watch. The Command has expanded skills acquisition and vocational training programmes across several custodial centres in the Command. Key among these are the revitalized barbing salons, car wash centres, and a hybrid farming project at the Dukpa Model Farm Centre, also female wing of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) Suleja was not left out as industrious activities are being carried out with the production of hand bags, suite cases, school bags, disinfectants, and other household items. These initiatives not only equip inmates with skills for reintegration but also reduce the chances of recidivism, promoting the core correctional objective of transformation, which is by sec. (14) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019.

Recreational and sporting facilities have also been upgraded, particularly at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, where sporting activities have been rejuvenated as tools for psychological well-being and social engagement for inmates. In the same vein, operational efficiency has been enhanced through the refurbishment of hitherto non-functional vehicles and the addition of new vehicles to the MSCC Suleja fleet, ensuring seamless and secure escort of inmates to courts across the FCT. These steps align with the mandate of the Nigerian Correctional Service as enshrined in Section. (10) of the Service Act.

Recognizing that officers and men are the engine room of the correctional system, I have made staff welfare and capacity building a central theme of my administration. My tenure has seen improved training through court liaison and non-custodial units, leading to better supervision of non-custodial sentences and improved interface with the criminal justice system. These efforts have significantly contributed to improved judicial processes, including the facilitation of three regular jail deliveries within a single year, helping to decongest custodial centres and ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

There is also renewed focus on inmate education. Beyond facilitating registration for national examinations like WAEC and NECO, I recently introduced NABTEB examinations for technically inclined inmates. This initiative opens new avenues for skill certification, giving inmates a chance at gainful employment post-incarceration. Moreover, my tenure has enhanced collaboration with sister security agencies and host communities, recognizing that security and rehabilitation are shared responsibilities.

My ability to cultivate interagency synergy and maintain open lines of communication with community leaders and stakeholders has fostered a safer, more integrated correctional environment.

All these I am doing are in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in line with the vision of the Controller General of Correction, SN Nwakuche that with commitment and collaboration, correctional institutions can evolve beyond confinement centres into genuine hubs of rehabilitation and national security enhancement.

I believe in transformational leadership. I will continue to offers a replicable model for sustainable correctional reform across Nigeria, reflecting growth, compassion, and innovation, NCS FCT Command under my guidance will remains a compelling narrative of what transformational leadership can achieve in the correctional landscape.