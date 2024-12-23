Inlaks Hires CTO, Director

Share

Inlaks has appointed Pradeep Saini as chief technical officer and Charles Oloruntoba as director of the infrastructure business unit.

Its Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, Africa Operations, Henry Okolo, said in a statement that the company was delighted to welcome Saini and Oloruntoba to the leadership team, stating that their extensive experience and leadership align with the mission to deliver innovative and transformative ICT solutions.

The appointments of Pradeep Saini and Charles Oloruntoba, according to Okolo reflect the company’s focus on strengthening its operational and technical capabilities to support this transformative initiative.

With over 30 years of experience in IT, Saini would lead Inlaks’ operational and technical strategies, emphasising efficiency and alignment with regional market needs.

His extensive expertise in deploying large-scale IT projects would be pivotal in ensuring the seamless implementation of the Country Model Bank initiative, which aims to deliver faster deployment and cost savings for financial institutions.

He joined the company from the rich background of WIPRO, IBM and Hewlett Packard.

Okolo stressed that the strategic leadership enhancements came at a critical time as Inlaks advances its Country Model Bank Agreement initiative in East Africa in collaboration with Temenos.

