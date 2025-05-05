Inlaks Engages CEO

Share

Inlaks has appointed Charles Ifedi as chief executive officer, Africa operations. The company explained in a statement that he succeeded interim CEO, Henry Okolo, who returns to his earlier role in Inlaks as board director.

He has more than 25 years of global experience in driving fintech innovation and delivering transformative digital solutions.

Ifedi obtained a degree in computer science from the University of Ilorin, Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Cranfield University, UK and a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) degree from Georgia State University, USA.

He co-founded Interswitch, Africa’s foremost private electronic transaction switching and payment processing company, and served as the pioneer CEO of Verve International, where he led its growth into the continent’s leading card payments brand.

Also, Ifedi is the founder of eBanqo, a conversational AI company revolutionising customer engagement and support operations.

The company’s Chairman Mohammed Hayatudeen said: “We are pleased to welcome Charles Ifedi as our new Chief Executive Officer.

His proven track record of building and scaling technology-driven businesses and his industry expertise align perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation.”

