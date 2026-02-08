Inl Unveils Silver Jubilee Awards Nominees Monday

The shortlist of nominees for the Independent Silver Jubilee Awards is expected to be released on Monday, February 9, 2026. Chairman of the awards committee, Yemi Adebisi, said in a statement that the nomination exercise, which opened on January 15, 2026, closed on January 31, 2026.

“We wish to inform the general public that the announcement of the nominees for the Independent Silver Jubilee Awards will be made on Monday, February 9.

“While expressing our sincere appreciation to everyone who participated in the nomination exercise, we also wish to inform you that shortly after the announcement of nominees, the voting exercise will commence online.

“The final award winners will be celebrated on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.”

It would be recalled that the award committee held a press conference on January 14, 2026, at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Lagos, where the programmes of the annual ceremony were unveiled.

In a significant departure from previous editions, members of the public will participate in the voting process. Nominations will be assessed by the Board of Editors, an independent jury, and other respected Nigerians to ensure credibility, fairness, and transparency.