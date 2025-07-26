Inkblot, Filmhouse Group, Launch Kava Streaming Platform

…promise bold, exclusive African storytelling to global audiences

As part of creating an avenue to further showcase the beauty of African movie productions globally, the world’s first dedicated Nollywood streaming platform KAVA has launched with full operation kicking off in August, 2025.

Powered by two industry titans – Inkblot Studios, one of Nigeria’s leading studios and the first to secure landmark streaming deals with Amazon Prime and Netflix in Africa, and Filmhouse Group, home to West Africa’s largest cinema chain (Filmhouse Cinemas), its leading distribution arm (FilmOne Entertainment), and production powerhouse (FilmOne Studios) – Kava is built on a foundation of deep expertise in cinema exhibition, content production, and global distribution. Together, these forces are united by a shared mission and a united vision for Nollywood’s future.

Chinaza Onuzo, CEO of KAVA said: “KAVA is where cutting-edge technology meets cultural storytelling. We’ve built a world-class digital platform tailored to showcase the richness of Nollywood. For creators, it’s a new economy. One that truly champions and reflects who we are – as Africans, as artists, and as a people with stories that matter.”

Kene Okwuosa, CEO of KAVA said: “This is more than a platform – it’s an ecosystem for African content, focusing on underserved global demand. KAVA exists to serve audiences and also represents both a cultural leap and a commercial opportunity. We’re not just streaming films – we’re building the digital infrastructure for the future of African cinema. We want our audiences to feel the joy of seeing their language, their humour, their struggles and triumphs on screen. To feel seen, and like they’re part of something bigger”

Launching with over 30 premium Nollywood titles, in partnership with creators across Nigeria and the diaspora, including exclusive post-theatrical releases, and a handpicked selection of Nigeria’s most iconic and compelling stories. New content will be added weekly, offering viewers a consistent stream of fresh, cinema-quality entertainment. Viewers will find films across every genre: drama, romance, comedy, epic, thriller and more, reflecting the rich range of African storytelling and spotlighting creators across Nigeria and the diaspora.

The service will be accessible on mobiles, tablets, and Smart TVs.