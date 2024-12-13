Injury Rules Out Ndidi For A Couple Of Week

Share

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be out of action for a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury, according to his Premier League club.

Ndidi was forced out in the second half of the home game against Brighton at the weekend.

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy said Ndidi will miss the clash against Newcastle United and beyond. “(Ndidi) has a hamstring injury, so he’s not available (for Newcastle match),” he disclosed “We’ll see how he reacts, but it seems like it will at least be a couple of weeks.”

Ndidi, 27, has made 15 Premier League appearances this season after he renewed his contract with ‘The Foxes’ this summer.

