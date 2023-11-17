Injury Rocks Zimbabwe Camp Ahead Eagles Clash

Ahead of their second group game against Nigeria’s Super Eagles, an update from the camp of the Warriors of Zimbabwe is not palatable as some key players of the team are down with injuries, BSNSports.com.

ng reports. Zimbabwe commenced their campaign in the World Cup qualifier on Wednesday with an away draw against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The team resumed training on Thursday morning but 4 of the players that started the game against Rwanda were missing due to several injury complaints.

The team’s first-choice goalkeeper remained a big doubt for the clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Goalkeeper Donovan Bernard only lasted for 22 minutes in the encounter and his replacement Terence Dzvukamanja also got a knock from the game.

The team medical department is working round the clock to ensure the players remain in good condition for the next week’s game.