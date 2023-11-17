New Telegraph

November 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Injury Rocks Zimbabwe…

Injury Rocks Zimbabwe Camp Ahead Eagles Clash

Ahead of their second group game against Nigeria’s Super Eagles, an update from the camp of the Warriors of Zimbabwe is not palatable as some key players of the team are down with injuries, BSNSports.com.

ng reports. Zimbabwe commenced their campaign in the World Cup qualifier on Wednesday with an away draw against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The team resumed training on Thursday morning but 4 of the players that started the game against Rwanda were missing due to several injury complaints.

The team’s first-choice goalkeeper remained a big doubt for the clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Goalkeeper Donovan Bernard only lasted for 22 minutes in the encounter and his replacement Terence Dzvukamanja also got a knock from the game.

The team medical department is working round the clock to ensure the players remain in good condition for the next week’s game.

Read Previous

NNL Throws Gateway, Malumfashi Out Of League
Read Next

LCCI Urges CBN To Control Consistent Inflation