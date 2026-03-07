Injury-Hit Newcastle Battle Ready For Man City

Manchester City will travel to St James’ Park on Saturday for a highly anticipated FA Cup fifthround clash against Newcastle United, with both teams eager to keep their hopes of silverware alive.

The encounter pits two sides with contrasting strengths against each other, as Newcastle United FC aim to rely on defensive resilience and the energy of their home supporters, while Manchester City FC will look to dominate possession and impose their usual attacking style.

Saturday’s game will be the second meeting between both teams within the space of two weeks. At the end of February, City narrowly defeated the Magpies in a closely contested Premier League encounter, and Newcastle will be hoping to respond when they meet again in the FA Cup.

Newcastle head into the match grappling with a significant injury crisis that has disrupted their squad in recent weeks.

Manager Eddie Howe has been forced to cope without several key players, particularly in defence and midfield.

The absence of influential figures such as Bruno Guimarães and Fabian Schär has weakened the team’s defensive stability and reduced their ability to build play effectively from the back.

Despite these challenges, Newcastle showed strong character in midweek when they defeated Manchester United FC 2–1, even after finishing the match with 10 men.

The victory lifted them to 12th position in the Premier League standings and provided a timely morale boost ahead of the FA Cup tie.

The Magpies remain determined to make a strong push in the competition, which represents one of their most realistic opportunities for silverware this season.

With the passionate St James’ Park crowd behind them, Newcastle will believe they can trouble the visitors. Much of their attacking threat is expected to come from the pace of wide players such as Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes, while set pieces could also prove crucial.

The delivery of Kieran Trippier has consistently been a dangerous weapon for Newcastle in dead-ball situations. Manchester City, meanwhile, continue to juggle commitments on multiple fronts this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side remain locked in a tight Premier League title race with Arsenal FC while also preparing for crucial knockout fixtures in the Champions League.

Given their busy schedule, manager Pep Guardiola may opt to rotate his squad for the FA Cup tie.

A major concern for the visitors is the fitness of star striker Erling Haaland, who is currently battling an injury and could either start on the bench or miss the match entirely.

If Haaland is unavailable, attacking responsibility may fall on players such as Omar Marmoush or Antoine Semenyo to lead the line for the defending champions.

City’s defence has also undergone notable changes in 2026, with new additions such as Marc Guéhi and Rayan Aït-Nouri settling quickly into Guardiola’s system and strengthening the back line.

Matches at St James’ Park are rarely straightforward for the visitors, as Newcastle’s high energy and relentless pressing often create a hostile environment for opponents.

The Magpies are expected to adopt an aggressive mid-block and look to exploit counter-attacking opportunities whenever possible.

City, however, will likely stick to their familiar blueprint of controlling possession and patiently probing the opposition defence.

Creative players like Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva are expected to play key roles as they attempt to unlock Newcastle’s defensive structure.