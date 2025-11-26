Injury Forces New Eagles Star Defender Out Of AFCON

A knee injury could now force out big Super Eagles discovery Benjamin Fredrick from next month’s AFCON in Morocco.

Fredrick suffered the injury in training Friday, according to journalist Oluwashina Okeleji and so missed his Belgian club’s first win of the season at Antwerp.

He is now expected to return to action after the AFCON in January.

The former Flying Eagles defender has been a huge breath of fresh air since he made his full international debut against Jamaica at the Unity Cup in London in May.

Coach Eric Chelle has picked him ahead of captain William Ekong and he has shone in both 2026 World Cup qualifiers and Playoffs.