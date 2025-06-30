Injury/Death Benefits: LAWMA Presents Cheques To Sweepers, Families

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has presented financial support cheques to sweepers who sustained injuries while on duty, as well as to families of deceased sweepers who lost their lives in the course of service.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said in a statement that the presentation of the cheques was a demonstration of the unwavering commitment of LAWMA to the welfare of sanitation workers, Gbadegesin reaffirmed the Authority’s dedication to protecting the lives and livelihoods of sanitation workers, describing them as frontline environmental heroes who play vital roles in keeping Lagos clean and habitable.

”Our sanitation workers go to great lengths, often under very risky conditions, to maintain environmental sanity across the state.

“As a responsible organisation, we have a moral and institutional obligation to support them—not just in words but in action—especially when accidents or unfortunate incidents occur while on duty.

“This gesture is our way of saying: we see you, we value you and we will always stand by you,” Gbadegesin said.

He said that the financial assistance was part of LAWMA’s structured welfare package for sanitation workers under its operational coverage, which includes accident compensation, insurance, regular health checks and periodic safety training.

He added that the initiative aligned with the Authority’s broader commitment to human dignity, social equity and inclusive governance, noting that no sanitation worker should be left to suffer in silence or neglect due to work-related hazards.